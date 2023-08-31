WC comes to town for McGehee opener

McGehee High School Coach Marcus Haddock expects a different Watson Chapel football team from the one that was shut out in Texarkana last Friday -- so much so that he claimed to know what the Wildcats did for practice Monday.

"I know Coach [Maurice] Moody came to West Memphis with [then-head coach] Lanny Dauksch right after I left, so I know where he cut his teeth and what they did in practice," Haddock said Tuesday, adding the Wildcats had a physical practice and hit hard. "I expect a completely different team Friday night. He's got some good athletes."

Moody, the Wildcats' second-year head coach, didn't confirm the level of intensity from Monday's practice, stressing the focus was all on his team and neither Texarkana nor McGehee, their opponent at 7 p.m. this Friday at Rex Denton Stadium (1902 E. Ash St. in McGehee). He also said a lack of physicality was one factor in a 58-0 loss to Texarkana, quite the reversal from a 48-0 win the Wildcats pitched last year.

"I think several things happened," Moody said. "We didn't play well at all in all three phases of the game. If you wanted to point to one thing, I think that could be the thing you point to, but not to take anything away from Texarkana. They were just better than us."

On Friday, the Wildcats (0-1) mustered just one first down the entire night and trailed 30-0 after the first quarter.

They have a game under their belt this season, while McGehee makes its season debut, coming off an 8-3 season and run to the 4A state quarterfinals after years of contending in 3A. To beat the well-rested Owls, who scrimmaged Magnolia on Aug. 18, the Wildcats will have to solve their Wing-T offense, one that doesn't produce many passing yards but can give defenses fits in the running game.

"We've definitely got to play assignment football," Moody said. "You've got to be great open field tacklers and keep them from getting speed on the edge. You don't want to blitz that type of offense because if you guess wrong, they can hit you for a big play."

McGehee utilizes a deep backfield in an offense that places a wingback just off the line from the tight end and a tailback lining next to the fullback, emphasizing misdirection. The quarterback, senior Ky Bell, averaged 5.7 yards per carry (541 rushing yards total) in the offense last year, but he can throw it for touchdowns as well -- just not as much as other teams.

How often does McGehee throw the ball?

"Pregame," Haddock joked. "I think we threw four passes [against Magnolia] and two were for touchdowns."

Chris Jones and Decklin Bell, both seniors who accompanied Haddock at July's Hooten's Arkansas Football luncheon at the Pine Bluff Country Club, were the touchdown targets. Decklin Bell is coming off a season-ending lacerated pancreas in a playoff win over Benton Harmony Grove.

Perennial power Harding Academy eliminated McGehee the following week, en route to the championship game.

"For some teams, that would be a motivating factor," Haddock said. "Our kids expect to win every time out. Harding Academy is a team that was stuck in our craw."

While defending champion Malvern, Harding Academy and McGehee have their identities established in 4A, the Wildcats are finding theirs in 5A while dealing with inexperience.

"We know who can be physical and who can't," Moody said. "Our biggest thing is just trying to find out who we are as a team and who we want to be as a team and continue to get better. If we don't get better, then that's what I got a problem with. It was just one game, the first game. If it's Week 7 and 8 and we're still losing, then we've got a problem."