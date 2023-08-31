Whitfield lays Taggart’s issues at GFPB’s feet

A text message sent by NAACP president and former council member Ivan Whitfield to Pine Bluff officials says the shooting death of Maurice Taggart "started with the Go Forward movement."

Whitfield said in an interview that the text message was sent to Pine Bluff City Council members Lloyd Holcomb Jr., Glen Brown Jr., Steven Shaner and Lanette Frazier and Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington and was intended for them to look at the bigger picture.

"Maurice and I talked often about what was going on in his life. We talked about how what he was going through was much bigger than him," said Whitfield. "I wanted them to know that Maurice didn't have any problems at home until he joined Urban Renewal and Go Forward Pine Bluff."

Whitfield, long an opponent of Go Forward, said Taggart worked for the city attorney's office at one time and also was active on several political campaigns years ago.

"He never had the kinds of issues with those jobs as he had once he started working for Urban Renewal and, by extension, Go Forward," Whitfield said. "The Go Forward plan is the most divisive plan Pine Bluff has ever seen. They say if you want to find out where something went wrong, look back at the beginning. His problems started with Urban Renewal and Go Forward. Those two entities have no financial controls at all."

The Pine Bluff City Council met at 5 p.m. Wednesday to act on two proposed ordinances -- a five-eighths-cent tax for Go Forward Pine Bluff and a three-eighths-cent tax for public safety. Whitfield said he sent the text to the specific council members and to Washington in an attempt to get them to vote against putting the Go Forward taxes on the ballot. (See related story.)

Go Forward Pine Bluff is a nonprofit that is able to use tax dollars on a variety of improvements. The city's Urban Renewal Agency works in tandem with Go Forward on many projects.

According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, Taggart, 43, and his 26-year-old son, Justice Taggart, were fighting early Wednesday morning when, during their struggle, both were shot. Maurice Taggart later died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center. His son was said to be in stable condition.

The text message, obtained by the Pine Bluff Commercial, reads:

"Good morning I am at the hospital with the Taggart family. A mother lost her son a wife lost her husband and a son lost his father. We must trace back the cause of this incident in our community it started with the Go Forward movement and it has taken a toll on our community and this family. I believe God himself have given you insight of how divisive this movement has been. Someone must be held accountable other than Maurice. You must live with your decision to place this divisive plan back before the people. Is it worth the cost? I hope you take this in love but I pray you look deep within and say this plan has cost us enough. May God bless you."

Ryan Watley, Go Forward CEO, declined to comment for this story.

"I was at the hospital with family this morning when I sent that text," said Whitfield. "I saw his mother and his wife. I've seen the pain. This incident is hurtful to our community. We lost a very intelligent young man. I wanted them to know and realize when enough is enough."

Whitfield said he stands by what he said and he hopes the recipients of his text message take it seriously.

"Maurice was a great and up-and-coming leader in our community," said Whitfield. "He didn't have problems when he worked for other political entities -- this all started when he started working for Urban Renewal."

Byron Tate contributed to this story.