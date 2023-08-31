Zebras, Tigers seek bounce back with game at LR Central High

Arkansas' two most historic high school football teams look to bounce back on Friday in Little Rock.

Pine Bluff will play its second-straight road game to start the season when it heads north to face Little Rock Central at 7 p.m.

The game will be played at J.A. Fair due to construction at Central.

Pine Bluff (0-1) is looking to get back on track after a 30-7 loss at Grenada (Miss.) last week.

Central (0-1) is set for its home opener after a 63-0 loss last week to Little Rock Christian.

The Zebras and Tigers met last season in Pine Bluff with the host winning 38-6.

Pine Bluff Coach Micheal Williams said this game always means something because of the schools' history.

"This is always a special matchup with Central because of the historic titles that we possess and the amount of wins that we possess," Williams said. "When we played last year, we were tied for wins, and we kind of broke our tie when we played them last year. So, this year is still big for us."

These two schools have won more football state championships than any other teams in Arkansas. Central leads the state with 32 titles, while Pine Bluff sits in second place with 23 championships.

Recent seasons haven't lived up to those standards, and both teams have missed the playoffs the past two years. Pine Bluff's last title came in 2015, though the Zebras reached the Class 6A championship game in 2017. Central last won state in 2004. But while the Tigers haven't won a game since 2020, the Zebras took a big step forward last season and hope to return to title contention this year.

Pine Bluff didn't get the start to the season it wanted last week. Williams said though the Zebras need to correct their mistakes, they need to turn their focus to Central.

"Once it's over, it's over," Williams said. "Let's move on. You hold on to stuff from last week, then you're gonna make those mistakes. Now, you don't forget about the stuff that happened last week, because you don't want to mess around and make the same mistakes, but you don't hold on to last week, either, to where you can't focus on this week."

He said the biggest things to work on are making the correct reads when passing and making better blocks when rushing.

Central has a new coach this year, former Conway assistant Anthony Robinson. Although the Tigers struggled offensively in last week's shutout loss, Williams said Robinson's background with the Wampus Cats is already reflected in Central's offense.

"They do have a spread offense, and that kind of stands out to me," Williams said. "I'm pretty sure they're going to get to the level where they're able to move really, really, really fast like Conway."

This game represents the final warm-up for both teams with conference play set to begin next week.