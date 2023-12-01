The nation in brief: 2 Nevada troopers hit, killed lending aid

2 Nevada troopers hit, killed lending aid

LAS VEGAS -- Two Nevada state troopers in Las Vegas were killed in a hit-and-run Thursday while helping another driver on the state's busiest freeway, authorities said.

Las Vegas police Undersheriff Andrew Walsh confirmed at a mid-day news conference that a suspect had been taken into custody hours after the crash. But he did not release the driver's name or say what charges the suspect faces.

"Right now during this very tragic time, the Nevada State Police is going to need that love and support from the community more than ever," Walsh said.

Around 3:30 a.m., police said, the two officers had stopped to check on a driver who was asleep behind the wheel on Interstate 15 near downtown Las Vegas when a white Chevrolet HHR struck them both.

The driver did not stop, said Deputy Police Chief Branden Clarkson.

One trooper was pronounced dead at a hospital. The other died at the scene.

The slain troopers' names have not been released, but Clarkson described them as husbands with children.

Investigators found the Chevrolet unoccupied at a nearby apartment complex around 8 a.m., Clarkson said. He did not say how the suspect was found.

The Clark County corner's office said Thursday afternoon that it was still investigating and could not yet identify the troopers.

Fauci to testify before House panel in '24

WASHINGTON -- Anthony Fauci, former chief White House medical adviser, is expected to testify before Congress early next year as part of Republicans' yearslong investigation into the origins of covid-19 and the U.S. response to the disease.

Fauci, who served as the nation's top infectious disease expert before retiring last year, will sit for transcribed interviews in early January and a public hearing at a later date. It will be his first appearance before the Republican-controlled House.

The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic first requested a sit-down with Fauci in February, but an agreement over the timing and details of the interviews was just reached with Fauci's attorneys last month, according to a letter sent Thursday from the committee.

"It is time for Dr. Fauci to confront the facts and address the numerous controversies that have arisen during and after the pandemic," Rep. Brad Wenstrup, the GOP chairman of the committee from Ohio, said in a statement.

House Republicans have investigated whether Fauci or other U.S. government officials took part in any sort of cover-up about the origin of the deadly virus. Fauci, who served under both Republican and Democratic presidents, has repeatedly called the GOP criticism nonsense.

House votes to block $6B transfer to Iran

WASHINGTON -- The House passed a bipartisan measure Thursday that would block Iran from ever accessing the $6 billion recently transferred by the U.S. in a prisoner swap, a step Republicans pushed in response to that nation's alleged role in the deadly attacks in October by Hamas on Israel.

The measure -- titled the No Funds for Iranian Terrorism Act -- passed 307-119 as Republicans sought to hold the Biden administration accountable for what they call their complicity in funding Iranian-backed terrorism in the Middle East.

"With such instability in the region, the last thing we need to do is to give access to $6 billion to be diverted to more Iranian-sponsored terrorism," Rep. Michael McCaul, the Republican chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said during a debate.

All four of Arkansas' Republican representatives, Steve Womack, Bruce Westerman, Rick Crawford and French Hill, voted in favor of the Act.

Site choice for FBI center under scrutiny

WASHINGTON -- A federal watchdog is investigating how the Biden administration chose a site for a new FBI headquarters following a contentious competition marked by allegations of conflict of interest from the bureau's director.

The inspector general for the General Services Administration is probing the decision to replace the FBI's crumbling headquarters in Washington, D.C., with a facility in Greenbelt, Md., rather than a site in Virginia, according to a letter released Thursday by Virginia lawmakers.

The GSA, for its part, said it chose the site due to lower costs and easy access to transit. It stands behind the process.

Consideration for a new headquarters has been discussed for more than a decade, and the nearby states of Virginia and Maryland competed fiercely for the project. The announcement last month choosing Maryland brought sharp criticism from Virginia. The state's senators and representatives said in a joint statement Thursday there was "overwhelming evidence" suggesting the process was influenced by politics.

"We applaud the inspector general for moving quickly and encourage him to move forward to complete a careful and thorough review," Virginia's delegation said in a joint statement.

Maryland lawmakers, on the other hand, said their state was chosen simply because it has the best site and the project should go forward.





Nevada State Police and Las Vegas Metro Police officers on motorcycles lead a procession carrying the body of a state trooper to the Clark County Coroner's Office in Las Vegas Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. Two troopers who were assisting a motorist early Thursday morning were hit by a vehicle and killed, according to Nevada State Police. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

