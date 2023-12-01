4-star Crutchfield likes Petrino’s offensive plans after visit

Consensus 4-star wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield enjoyed his time with Arkansas coach Sam Pittman, offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino and receivers coach Kenny Guiton during a school and in-home visit Friday.

Crutchfield, 6-2 and 175 pounds, of Pine Bluff, committed to Arkansas on April 23 over Tennessee, Missouri, Auburn, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt and others but re-opened his recruitment on Nov. 4.

He believes Petrino will have the offense going in the right direction after hearing his plans for the offense.

“It went good. I feel like he’s going to do big things with the offense,” he said. “He was like he needs someone with speed and that can go get it.”

Crutchfield had 53 catches for 1,297 yards and 19 touchdowns, and 8 carries for 32 yards and 1 touchdown this season. He returned 6 kickoffs for 114 yards and 1 touchdown while also returning 4 punts for 88 yards.

He received his All-American Bowl game jersey Friday during a school ceremony. The Razorbacks coaches were on hand.

The game will be played on Jan. 6 in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

He mentioned the highlight of the visit.

“The bonding and getting to meet everyone,” Crutchfield said.

Pine Bluff coach Micheal Williams was impressed with Petrino’s openness.

“It’s always great to have your home state coaches come to your school,” Williams said. “It helps the morale of the team to know that they are watching. BP was a nice guy, very knowledgeable, and very approachable by everyone around he didn't shy away from questions from anyone. Rather, it was the football players or the teachers and administrators.”

Crutchfield made an official visit to Arkansas in June and said last week he plans to make an unofficial trip to Fayetteville in December or January.

He is considering official visits to Missouri, LSU, South Carolina, Tennessee and Auburn before announcing his final decision in February.