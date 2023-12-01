Arkansas Arts Council hands out Governor’s Arts Awards

Little Rock artist and gallery owner Garbo Hearne will receive the Arts Community Development Award, one of eight 2024 Governor’s Arts Awards, from the Arkansas Arts Council at a March 8 ceremony in Little Rock.

The other recipients:

• Arts in Education Award: North Little Rock artist Virmarie DePoyster

• Corporate Sponsorship of the Arts Award: General Mills in Rogers

• Folklife Award: Mountain View folk musician and singer Pam Setser

• Individual Artist Award: Potter Stephen Driver of Ozark

• Judges Recognition Award: El Dorado artist, curator and art educator Gay Bechtelheimer

• Patron Award: Tony Waller, vice president of constituent relations and racial equity for Walmart in Bentonville.

• Lifetime Achievement Award: Mountain View storyteller, songwriter and historian Charley Sandage.

The annual awards program has recognized individuals, organizations and businesses for outstanding contributions to the arts in Arkansas since 1991, via public nominations and subsequent selection by an independent panel of arts professionals. Visit tinyurl.com/mdwku9zk.