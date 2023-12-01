The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Nov. 30, 2023

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CV-23-425. Jason White v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CR-23-32. John Patrick Cullen v. State of Arkansas, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Wood, J., concurs.

CV-23-340. Robinson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, LLC, d/b/a Robinson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center v. Andrew Phillips, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Dorothy Phillips; and on Behalf of the Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of Dorothy Phillips; and on Behalf of Themselves and All Others Similarly Situated, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Remanded with instructions. Special Justice Tiffany Milligan Brown joins. Baker and Hudson, JJ., dissent. Wood, J., not participating.

JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER

CV-23-57. Willie Gaster Davis v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Appellee's motion to dismiss or, in the alternative, motion for extension of time in which to file brief. Appeal dismissed.

JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON

CV-23-424. Zayzhon Thompson v. Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Lincoln County Circuit Court. Appellee's motion to dismiss or, in the alternative, for extension of time in which to file brief. Appellant's pro se motions for default judgment and to make a ruling. Appeal dismissed; pro se motion for default judgment moot; pro se motion to make a ruling moot.