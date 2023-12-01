Australian man held on $1 million cash only bond after arrest in connection with trying to arrange to have sex with two children





BENTONVILLE -- An Australian man was arrested after he arranged with an undercover detective to meet in Bentonville to have sex with her two children, according to court documents.

Gabriel Perkhofer, 45, was arrested Wednesday in connection with internet stalking of a child, conspiracy to rape, and two counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child. Prosecutors have not filed any formal charges against him.

He had a bond hearing Thursday, and Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green set the bond at $1 million cash only.

Perkhofer, a resident of Australia, was in Missouri visiting his girlfriend when he started communicating with a detective with the Benton County Sheriff's Office, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A user identifying himself as "Lucky Fluke" sent the messages and the detective identified Perkhofer as the person communicating with her, according to the affidavit.

Perkhofer sent the detective an image of a nude prepubescent girl and a 10-second video clip of a man involved in a sex act with a girl, according to the affidavit.

Perkhofer described to the detective the sexual acts he wanted to perform with the children. He also wanted to take sexual photographs of them, according to the affidavit.

He arranged to come Tuesday to Bentonville and wanted to meet the children's mother first, then continue the sexual relationship with the family, the affidavit states.

Perkhofer was arrested when he arrived at the meeting location, according to the affidavit.

He was interviewed by the detective and reported he came to the United States in mid-October and was visiting his girlfriend. Perkhofer said he and his girlfriend previously shared child sexual abuse material, but he denied her involvement in the communications with the detective, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states detectives did not find any criminal history for Perkhofer but claims he has an online history of trying to meet and get to know people online with similar sexual interests by looking into specific online groups.

The judge ordered Perkhofer to surrender his passport if he's released from jail on the bond. He was ordered not to have contact with any minors, and he must wear an ankle monitor if released from jail.

Perkhofer's arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m Dec. 18 in Green's court.



