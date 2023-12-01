Be civil, please

One of the first things I do in the morning, after feeding my cats, changing their water, and loving on them a little, is get a cup of coffee, sit down at my computer and log on to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette site. I always do the Today's Paper view since it sort of feels like I am actually sitting at the kitchen table, turning the pages, and enjoying the paper as I did for years.

Anyway, after perusing the sports page for a few minutes, I pop over to the editorials and Voices section. I glance to see what the topics are from the columnists and then I focus on the letters. I am becoming increasingly uncertain why I do this. Not because I don't care or am not interested in the perspectives or opinions presented. Not because there may be a view or issue discussed with which I disagree. After all, that is the purpose of a letters section, allowing people of all persuasions the opportunity to present what they believe or support.

No, I am becoming increasingly uncertain because all too often the writers cannot or will not stay on task, on topic, on focus, and will resort to the childish, rude, and downright insulting technique of ridiculing, name-calling, and berating those with whom they disagree.

For example, our governor and those who obviously did not vote for her. She is called "empress," "queen," and insults are thrown at her for how she dresses, even how she wears her hair. She is accused of being "authoritarian," even "totalitarian," and those who support her are labeled as a "cabal" and redneck fundamentalists. I could present many more examples, but I think I have made my point.

Any valid or reasonable argument is lost in all this diatribe and venom. I don't care which side of the spectrum one is on. I really don't. Whether the term "libtard" or some other pejorative is thrown by one side against the other just shows the ridiculously low level of discourse in this country. Doing what one accuses "them" of doing is not how to show any relevance or validity of whatever opinion is being presented.

Part of the problem, to me, is the attitude that one's belief or opinion is superior to others, especially those who don't agree. Disagreements are not allowed and those who present contrary thoughts are fair game for whatever verbal abuse can be conjured. I am right and you are wrong. Of course, those who hold to this opinion never consider that they could actually be wrong. Heaven forbid such a thought actually occur.

When one resorts to insults, personal attacks or labels, one has lost any advantage in discussing whatever the topic may be. People don't listen to understand; People listen to reply. That is the attitude that must change. We have two ears and only one mouth for a very basic reason. We should listen twice as much as we speak, or speak only half as much as we listen. Works both ways.

Showing simple disagreement or offering some criticism does not warrant being labeled a "-phobe" or an "-ist" guilty of whatever "-ism" someone decrees. People can disagree and it is OK and allowed without one side or the other stooping to schoolyard insults and silly names. Grow up. Be adults. Act like adults.

David Kelley lives in the Free Republic of South Arkansas, which is nominally governed by the Grill Party. He serves two cats and wishes people could actually get along like his Arrowhead Stadium Tailgating Crew did for years.