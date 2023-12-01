Bengals vs. Jaguars Week 13 Odds, Best Bets and Predictions for ‘Monday Night Football’

The Bengals are in a tailspin as they head to Florida for a prime-time bout with the Jaguars, winners of seven of their last eight.

Cincinnati (5–6) lost its first game without Joe Burrow since Week 18 of 2021 to Pittsburgh on Sunday to fall further out of the playoff picture. Jacksonville (8–3) tightened its grip on the AFC South with a narrow win in Houston last week behind Trevor Lawrences season-high 364 passing yards.

All of the Jaguars losses this season have been at EverBank Stadium but theyre still favored by 8.5 points at home over the Burrow-less Bengals. This is the most points Jacksonville has been favored by in years and the largest underdog spot for Cincinnati in quite some time as well. The over/under is set at 38.5 points, one of the lowest totals of Week 13.

Bengals vs. Jaguars Odds and Game Info

Moneyline: Bengals (+320) | Jaguars (-400)

Spread: CIN +8.5 (-110) | JAC -8.5 (-110)

Total: 38.5 — Over (-118) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Monday, Dec. 4, 8:15 p.m. ET | ABC, ESPN

Calvin Ridley has helped spark the Jaguars offense the last two weeks. Corey Perrine/USA TODAY Network

Cincinnati and Jacksonville Key Stats and Fun Facts:

The Jaguars have the NFLs second-best record against the spread at 8–3. The Bengals struggle to cover with a 4–6–1 mark.

Cincinnati averages the fewest rushing yards per game (75.8) in the league and Jacksonville allows the fourth-fewest (87.4)

The Jaguars (20) and Bengals (19) are among the NFL leaders in takeaways, though Cincinnati has half as many turnovers (nine) as Jacksonville (18).

Bengals vs. Jaguars Best Bet: Jaguars Over 23.5 Points (-122)

The Cincinnati offense managed just 252 yards (25 rushing) in a 16–10 loss to the Steelers at home. The Bengals had actually scored fewer than 10 points twice already this season with Burrow under center and the offense — especially with Tee Higgins, who is expected to return this week, still sidelined — was expected to struggle with Browning taking the reins in his first start.

Where Cincinnati was really exposed was on defense, as Pittsburgh gained more than 400 yards of offense for the first time since 2020 — though the Steelers did struggle to put points on the board. Both Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren found success on the ground and Kenny Pickett threw for a season-high 278 yards.



Lawrence and Travis Etienne Jr. are set up for success against Lou Anarumos defense, which allows the second-most yards per game in the league (389.3). Jacksonville had a productive day on offense in a 24–21 win over the Texans last week, which followed a 34–14 win against the Titans. The Jaguars dont have an elite running game, but Etienne is a capable runner and Lawrence has had a nose for the end zone lately.

Press Taylors offense is finding its footing through the air. Calvin Ridley has 192 yards and three touchdowns on 12 catches in the last two weeks after a dry spell and his success has not stopped Christian Kirk from putting up productive receiving numbers as well.

Jacksonville tackle Cam Robinson (knee) was just placed on injured reserve, which could be a concern against Trey Hendrickson, who has 10.5 sacks on the season. On the other hand, Cincinnati is banged up in the secondary as both Chidobe Awuzie (illness) and Cam Taylor-Britt (quad) are questionable.

The Jaguars have hit 24 points six times this season, including in their last two games, and the Bengals have surrendered 24-plus points five times already, including in two of their last three. Take Jacksonvilles team over to avoid the possibility of a Cincinnati backdoor cover with such a large line.

