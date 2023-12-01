Branch elated to bring Chick-fil-A to PB

“Hey, Chick-fil-A, is everyone happy?” “Yeah, man. H-A- P- P-Y. Whew!” The Chick-fil-A happy chant echoed across the dining area of the new restaurant, located at 5701 S. Olive St., during its grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting Thursday morning before service for the 10:30 lunch menu began.

Several patrons had already enjoyed the breakfast items, which began at 6:30 a.m. Vehicles were lined up and down Olive Street as people anxiously waited to get their hands on chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, nuggets and a variety of other menu items.

Katie Branch of Humphrey is the operator of the first free standing franchise in Southeast Arkansas, and she also makes history as the first African American woman in Arkansas to hold the position.

Surrounded by family members with customized Chic-fil-A shirts on, Chick-fil-A team members and operators from other locations throughout Arkansas, Branch said she was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and was grateful for the opportunity to serve Pine Bluff and surrounding communities.

“At Chick-fil-A, we pursue excellence in everything that we do, but it takes a village as they say, so having the support of the community is invaluable — so I’m very grateful for that and just elated to be here,” she said.

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce welcomed Branch.

Jamal Gordon of the Chamber said the arrival of the Chic-fil-A in Pine Bluff reflects the city’s attractiveness to private businesses setting the stage for economic prosperity.

Council Member LaTisha Brunson said she was proud of Branch, who is also her sorority sister, for bringing the franchise to Pine Bluff.

Branch was presented with a key to the city by Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington, who shared the backstory of how Chick-fil-A in Pine Bluff has come full circle.

“This day has been a long time coming,” said Washington.

Washington explained that when she was first elected as the mayor of the city of Pine Bluff, a Chick-fil-A opened shortly after on the campus of UAPB.

“Everyone was so excited, but when they went to the Chick-fil-A at UAPB and saw that it was embedded in the back of the campus — in the student union — and wasn’t accessible to the public, they started saying, ‘Mayor Washington, we want a Chickfil-A,’” she said.

With the help of her chief of staff at the time, Cynthia Anderson, Washington said they aggressively started pursuing the chain restaurant.

“I had the opportunity to meet the executive of Chick-fil-A who makes the decisions about what Chickfil-As come into the state of Arkansas,” said Washington. “He said we’re looking at Pine Bluff. We promise you we’ll bring a Chick-fil-A to Pine Bluff.” Washington said once they got everything into motion and got Chick-fil-A’s commitment to Pine Bluff, a search for an operator was next.

“Who would know that Katie had started knocking around the same time we were knocking three years ago, preparing to become a Chick-fil-A operator,” said Washington.

According to Chick-fil-A’s franchise operator website, the selection process is highly competitive as candidates have to show evidence of personal financial integrity and stewardship, proven business leadership and business acumen, an entrepreneurial spirit, a growth mindset and strong character.

Once selected, according to the website, franchisees complete a multi-week training program prior to taking over the operation of a Chick-fil-A restaurant business.

Their website statement goes on to say: “Chick-fil-A’s success is directly tied to the passion and drive that our Franchisees bring to their local businesses. That’s why we take great care in selecting who we go into business with, getting to know candidates through our intensive and lengthy selection process. Franchisees spend their time and resources to build the Chick-fil-A brand and continue the incredible legacy that began with our founder, Truett Cathy. We share in Truett’s vision to be a positive influence on the people and communities we serve.

“Franchising is not an opportunity for passive financial investment, working from the sidelines, or adding to a portfolio of business ventures. This business opportunity is a hands-on, life investment to own and operate a quick-service restaurant. It often requires long hours and leading a team of mostly young, hourly-paid employees. It’s hard work – but it’s exceedingly rewarding.” Washington said her goal was to move the city of Pine Bluff forward for the extreme spirit of excellence, those same values that the Chickfil-A brand stands for.

“Our vision is to also be the most caring company in the world,” said Branch. “We pursue excellence every day. We may not be perfect, but we will try our best every day to make a positive impact in each and everyone’s lives. This is not a job, this is not a career — we are here to build a legacy. This is a mission to change lives, so when I’m long gone the hope is someone will look back and say ‘I appreciate what they did there in Pine Bluff,’ and continue that legacy.”





A steady flow of customers visited Chick-fil-A in Pine Bluff on opening day. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)







Chick-fil-A team members display “service with a smile” during the grand opening of the Pine Bluff Chick-fil-A on a rainy Thursday. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)





