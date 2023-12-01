Church News Dec. 1

mNEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at Moscow will celebrate the 25th anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Stanley R. Blair Sr. and Tina Blair, at 2 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Anthony Howard, pastor of Kings Highway Missionary Baptist Church of Pine Bluff. Guests will also include the Rev. Leon Hicks, pastor of Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church at Deberry, Texas. Everyone is invited to attend.

mANTIOCH MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 500 N. McKinney Road, in Sherrill, will celebrate its 155th anniversary at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. James Rice Jr., pastor of Greater Battle Chapel Church in Pine Bluff. The Rev. David Holmes is pastor at Antioch.

mFIRST MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 4500 Faucett Road, will present a retirement celebration for the pastor, the Rev. Charles S. Boyd Sr., at 6 p.m. Dec. 9. Special guests include the Rev. Derrick Easter, pastor of New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church, and New St. Hurricane's mass choir, along with other pastors in the community.

mPRAYER AND PIZZA for children will be held from 2-3 p.m. Dec. 10 at East End Church of God and Christ, 709 S. Virginia St. The guest speaker will be Commeka Goodloe, certified therapist from the PAT Behavioral Center in Pine Bluff. Motivational moments will be presented by Efrem Neely, a local lawyer. Helping Hands for the Community Inc. will serve pizza. These monthly sessions will continue at various churches. Intercessors will pray at each event. "Please join the movement through prayer for our children," said Dee Clay, organizer. The event is free and open to the general public. Organizers ask that pastors and youth leaders participate.

mTHE ABUNDANT LIFE MINISTRY, an online ministry of White Hall, invites the community to its Let's Talk About It Bible Study at 7 p.m. Thursdays via Zoom. The leaders are Aaron and Kae Spencer. The session is described as a safe space; the no judgment zone, where people talk about faith, finance, family, and life, while equipping people to go out, and spread the Gospel of Jesus, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. Questions are discussed anonymously unless the sender reveals themselves on Zoom. The ministry is multicultural. The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85223687824?pwd=VVNvckRuUml6TjdJc0NPNE9laTJlQT09 with Meeting ID: 852 2368 7824 and Passcode: 824192 or call +1 309 205 3325 US. Details: kaesspencer@gmail.com or text (703) 231-1127.

mRAVEN'S NEST FOOD PANTRY at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will be open Dec. 9 from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be given away on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification. The pantry is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and is an equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

