College seeks input in president search

HOT SPRINGS -- National Park College will host a community roundtable discussion on Dec. 14 at 1:30 p.m. at the Garland County Library to gain feedback regarding the school's search for a new president.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held in the library's Gordonelle Williams Hall.

Current President John Hogan announced in October his intent to retire effective July 1 after serving 10 years in the role.

According to a news release, anyone interested in participating is encouraged to attend, and will be asked to share what "skills, experience and qualities they would like to see in NPC's next president." The roundtable will mark the last before the college's board of trustees officially opens up the application process in January.

Roundtable sessions with employees were held Nov. 9 and 15, while student roundtable sessions were held Nov. 13 and 16.

"We have already been meeting with the various stakeholder groups to identify some of the key issues that are important to them in terms of a new president," college board Vice Chair Jim Hale said during Wednesday's monthly board meeting.

"It's important that each of these stakeholders have the opportunity to share what's important to them as we move forward.

Data from the roundtable sessions will be provided to the board in January and used to compile the presidential position profile. College Vice President for Student Affairs Darla Thurber said nearly 60 students attended the sessions, while nearly 120 faculty and staff members attended.

Emerging themes so far have included "innovative leader with strong interpersonal and communications skills," "high integrity," "prior experience in higher education," "student-centered," "transparent communicator," "highly engaged with students and employees," "willing to listen to understand the needs of the students and employees," "demonstrated experience with community outreach," and "strong commitment to the college's mission of student success," Thurber said.

Hogan encouraged board members to attend the Dec. 14 roundtable as well, noting he believes it will strengthen the feedback and ensure people from the community feel heard.