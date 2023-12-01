Conway couple held on $200,000 bond each after arrest in internet sting involving trying to have sex with children





BENTONVILLE -- A Conway couple came to Bentonville with the intention of having sex with children, but instead they ended up in the Benton County Jail, according to court documents.

Benjamin Coney, 26, and Emily Brinley, 25, were arrested Monday in connection with internet stalking of a child and conspiracy to commit rape. Prosecutors have not filed any formal charges against the couple.

They are each being held on $200,000 bond in the jail.

Coney and Brinley started communicating online with a person who was a undercover detective with the Benton County Sheriff's Office, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Coney told the detective his wife "likes them young" and wanted to see him have sex with a prepubescent girl, the affidavit says.

The affidavit claims Coney told the detective she and his wife could perform a sex act on him while he was sexually involved with a child, according to the affidavit.

Coney said his wife wanted to also meet and play and agreed to come to Benton County, according to the affidavit.

The couple arrived at the predetermined meet location and were arrested by sheriff's detectives. Detectives found two sexual aids, cellphones, lube and the receipt for the lube in the couple's vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Brinley told the detective in her interview she was trying to be a good wife and she wasn't interested in children, according to the affidavit. She said she was not going to do anything with children and she just wanted to make her husband happy, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit claims Brinley said she only repeated things her husband said.

Brinley said her husband told her it was "sketchy" but they were already close to the meeting location, according to the affidavit.

Brinley told the detective her husband once told her he wanted to have a baby and if it was a girl he could have sex with her, according to the affidavit.

Coney told the detective child sexual abuse material would be found on his electronic devices, according to the affidavit.

Coney said he could talk a big game on the phone, but he did not think he would do actually do anything in real life, according to the affidavit. He said he changed his mind once in Bentonville, but the detective confronted him for calling and asking if the children were still nude after a bath two minutes before calling to report they were at the meeting location, according to the affidavit.

Coney said his wife would not do it without him and she would not tell him no, according to the affidavit.

The couple's arraignments are scheduled for 8 a.m. Jan. 8 in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren's court.



