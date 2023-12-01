Crash kills Texarkana man

One person was killed and another hurt in a crash Wednesday night on Arkansas 25 in Independence County, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Clinton Thomas, 56, of Texarkana was driving east around 8:53 p.m. in a 1997 GMC Sierra when a westbound 2018 Chevrolet Equinox veered across the center line, striking Thomas' GMC, according to the report.

The Chevrolet crashed into a ditch on the north side of the road while Thomas' GMC wound up in a ditch on the south side of the road, killing Thomas and injuring passenger Victoria Thomas, 55, also of Texarkana.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the collision, the report states.