The world in brief: Dad, 3 others arrested in honor killing

Dad, 3 others arrested in honor killing

PESHAWAR, Pakistan -- Pakistani authorities have arrested four people who are accused of killing an 18-year-old woman in the purported name of honor after a picture of her sitting with a boyfriend went viral on social media, police said Thursday.

The woman's father and three other men were detained days after the slaying in Kohistan, a district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. Police said they were told about the killing on Nov. 24 and officers were still investigating.

According to the local police chief, Masood Khan, the four arrested men apparently killed the woman on orders from village elders, who thought she had brought shame to her family by posing for pictures with a boy.

Khan said the investigation determined that the photo of the couple that went viral had been edited by someone before it was shared on the social media. He said investigators are trying to trace whoever edited and posted the image since it led to her killing.

It was not immediately clear if the photo manipulation falsely made it look like the 18-year-old had sat with her boyfriend.

Spain: 4 migrants forced out of boat die

MADRID -- Four migrants have died close to shore in southern Spain after being forced out of the boat they were traveling in, officials said Thursday.

The Spanish government press office in the southern province of Cadiz said that 31 other people from the boat, including six children, survived and four were taken to a hospital.

The press office said 27 passengers were forced out on Wednesday afternoon by those piloting the vessel near Camposoto beach, which is where the four died. Another eight were forced off close to another beach, it added.

A video shot by a man who works in the area showed migrants being pushed overboard from the boat and others in the choppy waters trying to swim to shore.

Javier González, who runs a nautical company, said that he and his son managed to rescue eight people. He said that they and other workers helped the migrants on the beach.

In a voice message to The Associated Press, González said no police officers or marine rescue personnel took part in in the initial rescue.

The boat drivers sped off, the press office said. Police used drones to try to locate them but weren't successful, the office said.

Chaos engulfs Mexican state legislature

MEXICO CITY -- The legislature of Mexico's northern border state of Nuevo Leon said Thursday that protesters broke through doors, took over the floor of the state congress and launched a smoke bomb.

The chaotic scene took place late Wednesday after the state legislature named an interim governor to take the place of Gov. Samuel García, who took a leave of absence to pursue a run for the presidency in Mexico's June 2 elections.

García wanted someone from his Citizen's Movement party to replace him, but the legislature named someone else to serve for the six-month leave, and the protesters were angry about that.

Shouting "Sell outs! Sell Outs!" dozens of protesters broke open a door and flooded the floor of the legislature, after which thick smoke soon filled the chamber.

"Members of the public who were unhappy with the process carried out during the session broke into the floor to try to prevent it from being carried out," the state congress said in a statement. "They attacked security personnel, advisers and even tossed a smoke bomb that filled the chamber."

Syria still a chemical threat, group says

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- The annual meeting of member states of the global chemical weapons watchdog on Thursday called on countries to prevent the sale or transfer to Syria of raw materials and equipment that could be used to create poison gas and nerve agents.

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said in a statement that its annual conference "decided that the continued possession and use of chemical weapons" by Syria, and its failure to give the organization an accurate inventory of its stocks and to "destroy undeclared chemical weapons and production facilities," have harmed the international Chemical Weapons Convention.

The decision was backed by 69 nations, while 10 voted against it and 45 nations abstained.

It calls on member states to take measures to "prevent the direct or indirect transfer to Syria of certain chemical precursors, dual-use chemical manufacturing facilities and equipment and related technology."

Syria joined the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in 2013 to ward off the threat of airstrikes in response to a chemical attack on the outskirts of the country's capital.

Damascus denies using chemical weapons. However, an investigative team at the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons that seeks to identify forces responsible for using chemical weapons has found evidence indicating repeated use of chemical weapons by Syria in the country's grinding civil war.



