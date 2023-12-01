Eureka Springs shop can’t sell guns while case in limbo

Eureka Gun & Pawn -- the only "gun" shop in Eureka Springs -- still can't sell guns or take items for pawn, and it'll stay that way at least until Feb. 16, when a lawsuit over the issue goes to trial, according to an order filed Thursday in Carroll County Circuit Court.

Keeling Grubb, the store's owner, wanted to sell guns and take items for pawn while the case is pending, but he "failed to establish that he will suffer irreparable harm if the court does not grant his request for a temporary restraining order," according to the order from Circuit Judge Scott Jackson.

Jackson wrote that Grubb currently sells sporting goods at his shop within the city limits of Eureka Springs, and he "is selling guns at a different location outside the city limits."

Thursday's order was based on a hearing held Nov. 14, as well as court filings.

Jackson set the case for a bench trial on Feb. 16.

Grubb opened Eureka Gun & Pawn in May after the city issued him a sporting-goods store permit. He's been selling ammunition, camping gear and other items while awaiting city approval to sell guns and take items for pawn.

But to operate a gun or pawn shop in Eureka Springs, Grubb would need a conditional-use permit from the city.

Grubb applied for a permit, but the city's Planning Commission deadlocked in a 3-3 vote on May 23.

So, Grubb appealed to the City Council, which voted 4-2 on June 12 to deny his application.

In Thursday's order, Jackson noted that the Planning Commission and City Council "considered the opinions of adjacent property owners and other persons affected" in reaching their respective decisions.

Eureka Springs currently has no permitted gun or pawn shops. City Clerk Ida Meyer said the last legally permitted gun shop in Eureka Springs was Invictus Arms, which had a permit in 2014 and 2015, according to city records.

On July 11, Grubb's attorney, W. Whitfield Hyman of Fort Smith, filed a lawsuit against Eureka Springs saying the city's attempt to ban the sale of firearms is unconstitutional and violates state law.

"The City's distaste for a certain type of lawful business is not a constitutionally legitimate basis for prohibiting the Plaintiffs from operating their business in Eureka Springs," wrote Hyman.

Hyman wants the city to reverse its decision and issue a permit for Grubb to operate a gun and pawn shop, or in the alternative, a permit for either a gun shop or a pawn shop.

Hyman is also requesting injunctive relief, declaratory relief, compensatory damages, punitive damages, attorney fees and costs.

Grubb's shop is still open, with a sign out front that reads "Eureka Gun & Pawn."