Fayetteville man arrested in fatal motorcycle crash

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Fayetteville man was arrested Wednesday on a manslaughter charge resulting from a crash in September that killed a motorcyclist.

Chadwick Arnette Davis, 38, was also arrested on a parole violation and three counts of failure to appear in court. Davis was being held Thursday at the Washington County jail in lieu of $75,000 bond. He is set for arraignment Dec. 13.

Fayetteville police responded to a four-vehicle accident Sept. 9 on Mount Comfort Road, according to an affidavit for an arrest warrant. The vehicle driven by Davis was traveling east, swerved into the westbound lane to avoid stopped traffic and struck a westbound motorcycle ridden by Zachary Salley, 43, of Fayetteville, head-on.

A witness told police Davis was approaching the stopped vehicles at a high rate of speed. Davis gave police no information as to why he didn't stop before swerving or why he didn't see the vehicles stopped in front of him, according to the affidavit.

Police said there were no skid marks or other indication Davis applied his brakes before the initial impact.

A fatal crash report said weather conditions were clear and dry at the time.