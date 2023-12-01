The Recruiting Guy

Fayetteville visit blows away target's mother

Today at 1:59 a.m.

by Richard Davenport

JUCO D-lineman Kemari Copeland (44) with his family and Arkansas coachers.

Keketrius Copeland, the mother of University of Arkansas defensive line target Kemari Copeland, was apprehensive when her son mentioned a visit to Fayetteville. Her uneasiness was no more after making a trip to Northwest Arkansas.

Kemari Copeland,