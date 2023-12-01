FYI: Holoday events include parades, craft shows and more

Today

Hot Cocoa Crawl -- 5-8 p.m. in Springdale. Springdale School District's annual Caroling on the Creek is the same day from 5-7 p.m. in Turnbow Park.

Mitzvah Holiday Art Market -- With art by more than 50 local artists, 5-9 p.m., Fayetteville Town Center. experiencefayetteville.com

Christmas Tree Lighting -- 5 p.m., Basin Spring Park, before the Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. in Eureka Springs. Santa Claus will be in the park from noon to 2 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. for the first three Saturdays in December.

"Fiddler on the Roof" -- 7 p.m. Saturday & 2 p.m. Sunday, Skokos Performing Arts Center at Alma High School. $12-$18. skokospac.org.

"Shaken Up!" -- Devised theater by NWACC students, 7 p.m. today-Sunday, White Auditorium at Northwest Arkansas Community College in Bentonville. $5. Tickets are available at the door, cash/check/Venmo accepted.

"A Christmas Carol" -- Produced by Earthen Vessels Drama Co., 7 p.m. today, 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 & 7 p.m. Sunday, King Opera House in Van Buren. $6. kingoperahouse.com.

Saturday

Cookie Walk -- Thousands of homemade cookies by church members, 8:30-11 a.m., Highlands Church of Bella Vista. Event also includes a Sweet Shoppe, Coffee Shoppe, Soups-T0-Go and a Craft Shoppe. Doors open at 8 a.m. $15 per cookie tin. 855-2277.

Breakfast with Santa -- 9 a.m., Siloam Springs Community Building with Santa, Mrs. Claus and their Reindeer helpers. Children will have their photos taken with Santa, send a letter to the North Pole, make a craft and receive a snack. The price is $10 per child. Links and more information at facebook.com/heritageleaguesiloamsprings.

Farmington Cardinal Christmas Bazaar -- 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Farmington Junior High. Admission is $3.

Holiday Market -- With hot cocoa, apple cider, cookies and handmade goods by more than 50 local artists, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Community Creative Center at WAC's Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. Holiday goods will be for sale at the center through Dec. 17. communitycreativecenter.org.

"Fireside" -- With music, hot chocolate, apple cider and a bookstore sale, starting at 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. www.bvpl.org

The Santa Drop -- Gates open at 10 a.m., with Santa sky diving in at 11 a.m., Arkansas Air and Military Museum, in Fayetteville. Weather backup dates Dec. 9 and 16. arkansasairandmilitary.com/calendar.

Wampus Wonderland -- A holiday craft show, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive in Fayetteville. wampuswonderlandonfacebook.

"The Nutcracker" -- Presented by Ozark Ballet Theater, 1 p.m. Dec. 2-3, Berry Performing Arts Center at John Brown University ($35) in Siloam Springs and at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 and 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale ($31-$45). ozarkballettheater.com.

Christmas Tour of Homes -- 2-6 p.m. with carolers, Christmas music, and refreshments, Eureka Springs. eurekaspringspreservationsociety.org.

Little Craft Show -- With stained glass, clay, digital art prints and more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fayetteville Town Center. experiencefayetteville.com

Christmas Parade -- 4:30 p.m., downtown Gravette.

Christmas Parade -- Themed Gingerbread Houses, 5:30 p.m., Curtis Avenue to downtown Pea Ridge, followed by the tree lighting and performances by the high school choir and band, pictures with Santa, hot chocolate and shopping.

Light Up Siloam Springs Christmas Parade -- Themed Reindeer Games, 5:30 p.m. starting on Tulsa Street. More information at discoversiloam.com.

Christmas Parade -- Themed "Christmas Movies," 6 p.m., Southwinds to Cimarron Way in Farmington. Holiday market 4-8 p.m. next to the library.

Holiday Celebration -- With the Fort Smith Symphony, 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $25-$55. fortsmithsymphony.org.

"Holiday Cabaret" -- Presented by Theatre Collective of Northwest Arkansas, 7 p.m. Dec. 2 and 3 p.m. Dec. 3, Canvas Church, 1106 N.W. 10th St. Bentonville. $18-$27. theatrecollectivenwa.org.

