High-speed chase with Arkansas trooper ends with 50 years in jail for Little Rock man





VAN BUREN — A Little Rock man was sentenced to 50 years in prison following a high-speed chase with a state trooper in the River Valley.

Derek Blasingame, 43, of 5701 Dreher Lane Apt. 89 in Little Rock, pleaded guilty to attempted battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing in a vehicle and criminal mischief, according to a Thursday Facebook post from Kevin Holmes, Crawford County prosecuting attorney.

Court documents say on April 4, 2022, Blasingame was involved in a high-speed chase beginning in Fort Smith that resulted in Trooper Jonathan Bass driving off the road and flipping his police cruiser over in Crawford County.

Bass was injured in the crash but was released from the hospital the same day, according to court documents.







