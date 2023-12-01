Brannon Polete, a sergeant with the Sacramento sheriff's office in California, was revealed to have been disciplined earlier this year after arresting a man in the man's own garage for being drunk in public in February 2020.

Ramiro Rosario, a city councilman from Porto Alegre, Brazil, revealed that an ordinance passed in October to prevent the city from charging taxpayers to replace stolen water consumption meters was actually written by the chatbot ChatGPT.

Rutt, a moose currently roaming through Minnesota, has become a growing viral sensation as a Facebook page tracking his path since Sept. 23 has grown to have more than 38,000 followers.

Pope Francis reflected "thank God it wasn't pneumonia" as he revealed that he was suffering from acute, infectious bronchitis that will keep him from speaking at the COP28 climate conference in Dubai this weekend.

Arnaldo Chamorro, chief of staff for Paraguay's Agriculture Ministry, resigned after it was revealed he signed a memorandum of understanding with representatives of the fictional country, the United States of Kailasa.

Peter Madsen, the Danish engineer imprisoned for killing a Swedish journalist on his homemade submarine, lost a court case in which he had sued his Denmark prison over certain bans in place, with the district court ruling that they were not a breach of his human rights.

Hongchi Xiao, an operator of "slapping therapy" workshops, was charged with manslaughter by gross negligence in the 2016 death of 71-year-old Danielle Carr-Gomm after she attended one of his workshops in England in which patients are slapped or slap themselves to release toxins, inadvertently leading to bruises or bleeding.

David Paul Daniel, a 36-year-old from Mint Hill, N.C., was arrested after authorities identified him from videos taken during the Jan. 6 riots in which Daniel and another man were seen leading the push against the barricaded Senate Wing door, gradually forcing it open with others.

Joni Ernst, a Republican senator from Iowa, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, to thank fellow Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., after Paul performed the Heimlich maneuver on Ernst in the middle of a closed Republican luncheon on Thursday.