Police beat: Jacksonville man held in gun threats

Jacksonville man held in gun threats

Jacksonville police on Wednesday afternoon arrested a man they say pulled a gun on two people at an apartment complex.

Officers responding around 3:27 p.m. to a disturbance at the Wingate Apartments at 700 Poplar St. spoke with two men who said Donavan Miller, 27, of Jacksonville had threatened them with a gun, according to an arrest report.

Miller pulled a gun on one of them, who works as a handyman at the apartments, shortly after arriving at the complex, and then went into the apartment office and threatened the other man with the gun, the victims told police.

Police arrested Miller around 3:53 p.m. at his residence on South Hospital Drive, the report states. He faces two felony aggravated assault charges and was held in lieu of a $1,000 bond in the Pulaski County jail Thursday night, an online inmate roster showed.