Juco TE commits to UA

Junior college tight end Gregory Genross verbally committed to the University of Arkansas on Thursday after seeing what the Hogs had to offer following an official visit to Fayetteville.

“The Hogs showed me the most love, love the environment, the people; and Sam Pittman is a cool coach, would love to play for him,” Genross said.

Genross, 6-7 and 230 pounds, who last played at Dodge City (Kan.) Community College, visited the Razorbacks for the Florida International game on Nov. 18. He chose the Hogs over scholarship offers from Mississippi State, West Virginia, Utah State, Houston, New Mexico State and other programs. He had 10 catches as a freshman for 92 yards and 1 touchdown at Dodge City last season.

He had 15 receptions for 172 yards and 2 touchdowns with a long reception of 33 yards this season and was named first-team All-Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference.

Genross, who was recruited by Arkansas tight ends coach Morgan Turner, is expected to enroll at Arkansas in January.

He is the 19th commitment for the Razorbacks’ 2024 recruiting class.