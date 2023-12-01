Judge allows nonprofit to intervene in litigation over ouster of 2 Little Rock housing authority commissioners

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cara Connors will allow a nonprofit entity and three of its ex-board members to intervene in litigation over the ouster of two Little Rock housing authority commissioners, according to a ruling issued on Thursday.

The nonprofit, known as the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation, was created by the housing authority in 2006 "to facilitate the development, financing and construction of multi-family and single-family residential housing in the city of Little Rock and the Central Arkansas area," according to the housing authority's website.

But the nonprofit's operations and management have invited scrutiny as the housing authority's staff and reconstituted board work to stabilize an agency responsible for providing housing assistance to approximately 8,000 people.

Because auditors had not received all the requested information related to the nonprofit, audited financial statements for the housing authority for 2019 and subsequent years remained incomplete, a representative of the housing authority's independent public accountant told a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development review team, according to a Sept. 1 HUD report.

The housing authority's failure to submit annual audited financial statements to HUD in violation of federal regulations contributed to the Little Rock Board of Directors' decision to remove H. Lee Lindsey and Leta Anthony from the housing authority's board on Sept. 26.

Lindsey and Anthony, who had served as chair and vice chair, respectively, sued the city and Mayor Frank Scott Jr. on Oct. 13 in an effort to be reinstated. They are represented by attorney Sylvester Smith.

Although Lindsey and Anthony were able to secure a preliminary injunction from Connors that barred the city of Little Rock from replacing them on the five-seat panel, the city board confirmed two new commissioners.

Shortly thereafter, the reconstituted housing authority board voted to remove the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation's five board members, including Lindsey and Anthony.

Anthony had served as the nonprofit's president.

According to the nonprofit's bylaws, the housing authority has the right to control the nonprofit's operations through the appointment and removal of board members. The bylaws state that the housing authority can remove board members at any time, with or without cause.

Attorney Rickey Hicks filed the motion to intervene on Oct. 26 on behalf of Lindsey, Anthony, Kenyon Lowe Sr. and the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation, citing the decision of the reconstituted housing authority board that removed the nonprofit's board members.

Lowe is a former chair of the housing authority's board. The city board denied his reappointment to the panel last year.

On Thursday, Connors issued her verbal ruling granting the motion to intervene following a recess after listening to arguments from Hicks and City Attorney Tom Carpenter.

The removal of the commissioners triggered the removal of the board members of the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation, Connors said, explaining her rationale.

Earlier during the hearing, Hicks said the actions of the reconstituted board of the housing authority were void because the board lacked a public housing recipient.

The housing authority, which does business as the Metropolitan Housing Alliance, has sought a temporary waiver from a federal requirement that at least one commissioner be a resident of public housing or a recipient of tenant-based Section 8 assistance.

In his arguments before the judge on Thursday, Carpenter noted the pending waiver and argued that a challenge to the removal of the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation's board members ought to be its own case.

Hicks said there was enough impact that it should be part of the same lawsuit.

At one point, Connors suggested that the city's allegations against Lindsey and Anthony seemed to apply to their duties on both boards.

Nevertheless, for his part, Carpenter described the initial matter before the judge as a limited lawsuit dealing with the statutory appointment and removal of commissioners.

Also in the courtroom to address the judge was Smith, who indicated at the outset of the hearing that he and his clients had no objection to the proposed intervention.

Smith later said he would prefer to have one case rather than two, citing a concern about judicial efficiency.

An amended petition Smith filed on Wednesday adds the housing authority as a plaintiff and says Lindsey and Anthony's action is brought in their individual capacities if the judge finds they have no official capacity as commissioners.

The housing authority's board currently consists of Chair Kerry Wright, Vice Chair Karen Buchanan and Commissioner Bruce James.

During a meeting on Tuesday, commissioners approved a resolution to seek out new applicants for the nonprofit's board.

The measure also made clear that legal fees or expenses will be paid by neither the housing authority nor the nonprofit on behalf of people suing either entity, absent a final court order or official authorization.