Lady Lions tip off at 11 a.m.

A late-morning matinee awaits the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in a rare non-conference home game today.

The UAPB women’s basketball team will host Arkansas Baptist at 11 a.m. at H.O. Clemmons Arena in the second of just three non-conference home games for the Lady Lions this season.

UAPB (1-6) won its only previous home game Nov. 18 against Texas A&M-Texarkana 118-51. The Lady Lions will look to remain perfect at home against another NAIA foe.

The Lady Lions have played a litany of tough opponents away from home this season, including four Power Five schools. UAPB most recently fell 85-65 at Arkansas State on Monday despite leading 37-34 at halftime. Fatigue may have been a factor in the second half as this was the Lady Lions’ fourth game in five days, all away from home.

Having two off days between A-State and this game may help the Lady Lions rest and prepare. After this game, UAPB will return to the road for its next three games before its final non-conference home game against Ole Miss on Dec. 21.

UAPB guard Zaay Green was named SWAC Player of the Week after an all-tournament team performance over the weekend in the Van Chancellor Classic in Katy, Texas. She is averaging 19.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5 assists per game, all team highs.

No other Lady Lions are currently averaging double digits, but five players are averaging between 8 and 8.9 points per game.

Arkansas Baptist (1-7) is set for its second of three straight games against Division I schools. The Lady Buffaloes lost 82-41 at Northwestern State on Saturday and will play Sunday at Alcorn State.

After missing a chance to claim an in-state victory Monday, UAPB will look to claim one against Arkansas Baptist to even its in-state record before visiting the University of Arkansas on Dec. 10.