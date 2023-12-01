Imagining a new day

Dec. 1 is World AIDS Day, a commemoration of the lives lost to HIV/AIDS and a reminder that our fight to end this preventable disease is far from over.

Let's honor this World AIDS Day by imagining a new day. A day when HIV/AIDS is no longer a worldwide public health threat. No mother should have to worry about passing HIV to their child, and the 38 million people living with HIV should do so free of stigma.

We know this day is within our grasp, but we have work to do. If we want to continue fighting HIV/AIDS around the world and reach an AIDS-free generation, world leaders need to step up the fight. Stopping this preventable disease is an opportunity for the U.S. to lead. PEPFAR, the lifesaving U.S. program created by George W. Bush in 2003, is a way for this to happen. PEPFAR must be reauthorized by Congress so it can continue providing millions of people with testing and lifesaving antiretroviral drugs.

As a lifelong Arkansan, I urge Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton to move us closer to the day we end HIV/AIDS by supporting a clean, five-year reauthorization of this vitally important program. It's the right and smart thing to do.

ANNA STEFANOVA

Little Rock

Actions speak louder

Kudos go to Asa Hutchinson. He tells us like it is: Donald Trump is unfit to fulfill the role of the president for several critical reasons. Evidently, Asa is the only high-ranking Republican politician in our state that has a sense of integrity.

Asa's integrity causes one to question our congressional delegation, who will proudly say they support democracy yet kneel at the feet of Trump who is telling us that he will be a dictator if he should win the presidency. I wish just one member of our congressional delegation would tell us how they can talk about supporting democracy yet support the dictator wannabe. This is an obvious disconnect. What is the color of the stripe that's down their backs? Actions speak louder than words.

LARRY COLE

Conway

Respect was deserved

It was nice to see the respect Rosalynn Carter received during the various funeral services. She was a woman we can all learn more about in her efforts over the years to make our country better.

The parents of today should take some time with their children and show and tell them about this American mother, wife of a president, and her support of many ideals to make us better for many years. She earned my respect many years ago and the tributes were well-deserved.

It made no difference that she was a Democrat or a Republican. She cared about all of us.

ROBERT SPENCER

North Little Rock