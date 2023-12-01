LIVE! Music: Ricky Skaggs brings bluegrass to TempleLive in Fort Smith

"There's something about bluegrass -- there's so much joy and so much fun and laughter and just happiness," Ricky Skaggs said during his interview with What's Up! last week. "It's hard to listen to bluegrass and not be affected in a good way by it."

The 15-time Grammy Award winner will perform with his band Kentucky Thunder at TempleLive in Fort Smith starting at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $39-$69 plus fees at fortsmith.templelive.com.

ELSEWHERE

JJ's Live -- Drake White & William Clark Green, 7:30 p.m. today; From Ashes to New, The Word Alive, Catch Your Breath and Ekoh, 6 p.m. Tuesday. jjslive.com

The Music Depot -- Butterfly and Irie Soul, 7 p.m. today; Dee Dee Jones, 7 p.m. Saturday. musicmovesar.com/musicdepot/

Crystal Bridges Museum of Art -- Images, Stories, and Beats: An Evening with NWA Photographers and Tatsuya Nakatani with Shay Holloway, Kat Wilson, Brandon Watts, Neal Holland, Jeremy McGraw, Ashley Lewis, Meredith Mashburn, Stephen Ironside, Kyle Agee and Xavier Smith at 7 p.m. today. crystalbridges.org.

George's Majestic Lounge -- The Hard Tops, 6 p.m. today; The Floozies and Recess, 9 p.m. today and with MZG, 8:30 p.m. Saturday; Underground Springhouse, 8 p.m. Tuesday; happy hour with Ultra Suede, 6 p.m., Gar Hole-idays with Sabine McCalla, Dylan Earl and Two Runner, 9 p.m. Dec. 8; Gar Hole-idays continue with Esther Rose, Chris Acker, Bonnie Mongomery and Maddy Kirgo at 8 p.m. Dec. 9. georgesmajesticlounge.com

Walton Arts Center -- Lorrie Morgan Christmas concert, 8 p.m. today; Tierney Sutton, 7:30 p.m. Saturday; Greg Morton, 7:30 p.m. Thursday. waltonartscenter.org.

Likewise Community -- Tatsuya Nakatani's Gong Orchestra, 7 p.m. Saturday. Nakatani trains 16 local musicians in his bowed gong technique culminating in a performance. trilliumsalonseries.com.

The Grove Comedy Club -- Kevin Nealon, 6 and 8:45 p.m. today and Saturday. tickettailor.com/events/thegrovecomedy.

