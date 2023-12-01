Man arrested in theft of military memorobilia from Jacksonville museum

A man suspected of stealing more than $12,000 worth of collectible militaria from the Jacksonville Museum of Military History was arrested Thursday after he returned to the museum, police said.

Police were alerted after John Mejia, 48, of Mena came back to the museum, a police news release states, and officers arrested him without incident. Mejia faces counts of commercial burglary and theft of property.

The theft of a deactivated Carl Gustav M/45 9 mm submachine gun and two Civil-War-era swords happened around Sept. 12, museum employees told police at the time, but because the items were in the archive room, their absence was not noticed until Sept. 15.

Another demilitarized submachine gun, a 9 mm Sten Mark II, was thought stolen but later found hidden in the museum, where staff believe the thief planned to return and retrieve it, curator James Anderson said at the time.

The Carl Gustav, sometimes called a Swedish K because of its country of origin, is valued at around $10,000 dollars, while the British Sten gun is worth around $1,100, Anderson said at the time. One of the swords, a Model 1860 naval officer's sword, is valued around $650 dollars, while the Model 1840 non-commissioned officer's sword is worth about $625.

Museum staff and police used surveillance video footage to attempt to identify the man who took the collectibles. The man put the Carl Gustav in a book bag and the swords down his pants, Anderson said.

Mejia did not appear Friday afternoon in the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster.