Names and Faces

Colman Domingo, a 54-year-old actor on the hit HBO series 'Euphoria,' stepped in to defend working conditions on the set of the show, blaming younger actors and their lack of a work ethic for recent allegations. In an interview published over the weekend with the Independent, Domingo said it was "not one bit" his experience that conditions were bad. Last year, the Daily Beast published allegations surrounding the show, ranging from long work days and late breaks to cast members storming off and shooting schedules that were barely organized. Speaking on his own thoughts surrounding this, Domingo said "I'm not gonna invalidate [anyone's] experience, but working in television is long hours. Sometimes you work up to 14 hours a day... you have to really live and work in a methodical way." Other actors, including Maude Apatow and Jacob Elordi, both confirmed to Thrillist that shooting a New Year's Eve party scene went for long periods at a time, almost 12 hours according to Apatow. HBO said the production complied with all guild and safety requirements and SAG-AFTRA never went into any specifics surrounding the situation.

A judge sided with Daryl Hall Thursday in his request to keep John Oates temporarily blocked from selling his share of the Hall & Oates duo's join venture without the other's permission. Chancellor Russell Perkins in Ashville extended his pause on the sale of Oates' share of Whole Oats Enterprises LLP to Primary Wave IP Investment Management LLC as the two move through arbitration. The temporary injunction Hall filed blocks Oates from selling either until an arbitrator steps in or until Feb. 17. The venture includes Hall & Oates trademarks, personal name and likeness rights, record royalty income and website and social media assets, according to a court declaration by Hall, who has previously called the planned sale the "ultimate partnership betrayal." Neither man attended the hearing, leading to their attorneys to speak on their behalf. Tim Warnock, an attorney for Oates, said that "Mr. Oates proceeded exactly as he was allowed to proceed, Mr. Hall could have done the exact same thing himself," referring to the joint business agreement Oates and Hall made which is still under seal for the case.