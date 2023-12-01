NEWS IN BRIEF

Sam’s Club planning supply chain centers

Sam’s Club plans to open two distribution centers early next year to grow its supply chain, the Walmart Inc. division said on Thursday.

The centers will be outside St. Louis and Minneapolis, the company said on its corporate website. They’re part of a multiyear plan to transform the supply chain at the membership warehouse club and evolve their network capabilities, the company said.

“We’re designing our supply chain network to strengthen our omnichannel experience and increase efficiencies and delivery speed to wherever our members decide to shop with us and receive their products,” said Joseph Godsey, senior vice president of supply chain at Sam’s Club.

The St. Louis facility is set to open in January, creating more than 100 jobs. At 370,000 square feet, it will serve as both a distribution and fulfillment center.

The warehouse near Minneapolis will be a multipurpose distribution center employing more than 80 workers. The 365,000-square-foot facility is set to open in March.

— Serenah McKay

LR chamber recruits development director

Jarod Wickliffe, formerly a senior project manager on the Arkansas Economic Development Commission’s business development team, is the new Little Rock Regional Chamber director of business development, retention and expansion, the organization said Thursday.

The job will focus on expanding relationships with Little Rock businesses and industries by helping employers identify trends and troubleshoot issues. Wickliffe will also work on business expansion opportunities and collaborative recruitment efforts.

“I am excited to join the great team at the Little Rock Regional Chamber and support their mission of advocating for business and industry to enhance the quality of life for its citizens,” he said in a statement. “I look forward to making an impact on the community I am lucky to have called home my entire life.” The North Little Rock Native attended Catholic High School and the University of Central Arkansas. He worked on recruiting Raytheon-Rafeal Area Protection Systems to East Camden and Federal Metal Company to North Little Rock.

— Aaron Gettinger

Index finishes month up, closing at 879.15

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 879.15, up 4.55 points.

“Equities posted small gains for the day led by the health care sector but closed the month of November with a strong performance of +8.92% as investors gain greater confidence that the Federal Reserve rate hiking cycle may be completed,” said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephen’s, Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.



