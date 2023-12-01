NFL Week 13 Expert Picks, Predictions and Best Bets

Sunday is just around the corner and that means it is the perfect time to enter SI Sportsbooks Perfect 10 contest for the chance to win $10,000.

All you have to do is pick 10 games against the spread correctly and you can win up to $10,000. The more picks you get correct, the more free bets you earn. And whats even better? Youre not competing against anyone and theres no fee to enter. Just pick the winners. Thats it!

We have gathered SIs experts to give their picks, so you can make the most informed decisions and be well on your way to that $10,000 payout.

Our experts are 48-45 for the season.

Below are our best bets and picks for Week 13 of the NFL season.

Matt Verderame (7-5): Lions +0.5

This was a tough week to pick, because none of the lines really jumped out. The braver side of me wanted to roll with the Eagles at home, but that game could truly go either way by at least a field goal, depending on who jumps out in front. However, the Saints are at home and the Lions have been awful each of the past two weeks. While Detroit should play much better, we should also see a rebound effort from New Orleans after losing on the road to the Falcons. Still, I like the Lions to win, mostly because they have the better quarterback-coach combination.

Junfu Han/USA TODAY Sports

Craig Ellenport (7-5): Lions +0.5

Im honestly not sure why this line opened as essentially a pick em, but I suppose all the injuries to Saints receivers is the reason the line is now Detroit favored by 4.5. In Perfect 10, you get to stick with the opening line, so thats a clear advantage here. Do I feel guilty taking advantage of that? Nope. I mightve considered laying the points anyway. The Lions won convincingly the week after each of their first two losses, and theyve had some extra time to stew over the Thanksgiving upset loss to Green Bay. Dan Campbell will have his team fired up. (And dont be swayed by the Saints home-field advantage; theyre only 2-2 at home this season.)

Kyle Wood (7-4): Buccaneers -5.5

The Panthers are the only team in the NFL that hasnt covered the spread on the road this season. The Buccaneers have been a better team to bet on away from Raymond James Stadium, but they still have a clear upper hand in this divisional game against Carolina, so long as Baker Mayfield (ankle) is able to go. This is a key game for Tampa Bay with Atlanta and New Orleans pulling ahead in the NFC South race and defensive tackle Vita Vea will be sure to make an impact up front against Bryce Young, whos taken a whopping 40 sacks this season.

Gilberto Manzano (6-6): Steelers -5.5

It seems a little bold to ask the Steelers to win by more than five points when they average 16.5 points per game. But the Steelers turned a corner in their first game without Matt Canada, who failed to record a single game with at least 400 yards during his stint as the Steelers offensive play-caller. The Steelers had 421 yards in last weeks 16–10 win against the Bengals. Expect Pittsburghs point total to increase this week against a poor Arizona defense that allowed Los Angeles to drop 37 points last week. Also, the Steelers have been running the ball well in recent weeks, which could create opportunities for Kenny Pickett in the passing game.

Jen Piacenti (6-6): Colts -1.5

Did you realize the Colts have scored the eighth-most points per game this season? They are tied with the Chargers at 24.5 points per contest. Sure, they will be without Jonathan Taylor, but Zack Moss has proven he can be effective. In fact, he ran for 165 yards and two scores vs. this Titans team in Week 5 when the Colts won by seven. Meanwhile, the Titans are averaging a mere 16.8 points per game and will be going to battle with the less experienced quarterback, rookie Will Levis. Expect Gardner Minshew to do all he can to keep this team in the playoff hunt. He certainly has enough weapons to get it done.

Michael Fabiano (5-7): Lions +0.5

I have no idea how the heck this is an actual line, but SI Sportsbook has this game boosted and Im going to take advantage. The Lions are coming off a bad loss and need to get that taste out of their mouth, and the Saints are all banged up on both sides of the ball. This feels like stealing, but its hard to pass on the Lions in essentially a pick 'em.

Conor Orr (2-8): Jets +2.5

I think if the Jets still had Joe Flacco, this is a total no-brainer. But as we spend another week watching an offense plod to nowhere, weve got a real game on our hands. The defense has been spectacular despite almost no help from the other side of the ball, remniscent of Rex Ryans 2010 Jets, who fought similar struggles of ineptitude. Still, Desmond Ridder is going to have a tough time moving the ball against this group.

* +21 in CO, VA, MI. Registered & verified players only. Promotion is valid for selected periods of time as determined by SI Sportsbook. Free Bet tokens must be claimed in 3 days and expire after 7 days. General withdrawal restrictions and full T&Cs apply.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and its partners may receive compensation for links to products and services on this website.