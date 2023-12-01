O-line coach Kennedy not returning to Arkansas staff

FAYETTEVILLE — Cody Kennedy will not be returning as the offensive line coach for Arkansas coach Sam Pittman’s fifth-year staff, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette learned on Friday.

Kennedy, a native of Florence, Ala., who played at Southeastern Louisiana, had been on the Razorbacks’ staff for the past three seasons. A Pittman protege who worked with him at Georgia in 2018, Kennedy succeeded Brad Davis as offensive line coach in 2021 following a very brief stint as tight ends coach.

FootballScoop.com reported Friday morning that Mississippi State was preparing to bring Kennedy on board for newly hired head coach Jeff Lebby.

The offensive line proved to be an area of struggle for the Razorbacks during their just-completed 4-8 season. Arkansas allowed 47 sacks, ranked 89th in the FBS with 139 rushing yards per game and 106th with 326.5 total yards per game.

Pittman, who hired former Razorback head coach Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator on Tuesday, said in a Thursday press conference there would be staff changes.