Other Days

100 years ago

Dec. 1, 1923

FAYETTEVILLE -- An article by J. W. Baerg, professor of entomology at the University of Arkansas, in the December Scientific Monthly, gives details of experiments made last summer by the author with the Black Widow, a poisonous species of spider found in this state. In the course of his tests, Professor Baerg permitted the spider to bite him on the arm to learn the effects of its poison. He had caused the spider to poison white rats and seen them recover, and his faith that human beings could withstand its effects led him to make the experiment. For several days afterward he was seriously ill, suffering from delirium and fever. ... Two years ago Professor Baerg attracted wide attention by permitting a tarantula to bite him, without, however, incurring serious harm.

50 years ago

Dec. 1, 1973

Amtrak is preparing a rail passenger route through Arkansas and may begin service to the state early next year. Senator John L. McClellan (Dem. Ark.) said Friday that the Amtrak Board had authorized the route and the Office of Management and Budget had agreed not to withhold $4.5 million appropriated by Congress to subsidize the line. Both agencies, however, had little choice. In September, McClellan pushed a supplemental appropriation bill through Congress ordering that the service be provided and the subsidy be spent. ... An Amtrak spokesman said work already had begun to establish the route, expected to run from St. Louis to Dallas through Walnut Ridge, Newport, Little Rock, Malvern, Arkadelphia, Hope and Texarkana.

25 years ago

Dec. 1, 1998

SPRINGDALE -- The city's computer systems consultant urged officials Monday to act before year's end on a proposal designed in part to solve the city's Year 2000 problem. Mayor Charles McKinney called a special City Council meeting for Monday after the council last week voted against immediately authorizing the purchase of up to $1.4 million in computer equipment. The equipment would upgrade the city's computer systems to prepare for growth, integrate the city's computer systems and ensure the city's computers can recognize four digits of a given year. ... Experts have warned for years that many computers programmed to recognize only the last two digits of a year will fail Jan. 1, 2000, when the machines assume it is 1900.

10 years ago

Dec. 1, 2013

After Little Rock architect Brooks Jackson was in a fiery head-on collision in Oklahoma and pulled from the wreckage by firefighters, he decided to give back to those who helped save his life. More than 25 years after the crash, construction is wrapping up on the Arkansas Fallen Firefighters Memorial, designed for free by Jackson's firm, Jackson Brown Palculict Architects. The memorial, installed on the west side of the state Capitol, will feature the names of the 99 Arkansas firefighters who have died in the line of duty since 1889.