PB’s Crutchfield receives All-American Bowl jersey

Students, teachers and even University of Arkansas football coaches gathered in the Pine Bluff High School gym Friday afternoon for a brief assembly honoring one of Arkansas’ best high school athletes.

Pine Bluff senior wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield has been selected for the All-American Bowl, a high school all-star football game in San Antonio. The game is scheduled for Jan. 6, 2024, at the Alamodome and will air on NBC.

Crutchfield said it felt good to be selected.

“I just look at it as another blessing for me to showcase my skills on a different level, play against all the good players across the country,” Crutchfield said. “Of course, I want to score. And hopefully, they let me get a ball to my mom.”

He was named one of the game’s participants in August. He received his All-American Bowl jersey at Friday’s gathering.

The All-American Bowl has been played since 2000 and has been in San Antonio since 2001. The game includes 100 of the best senior football players in the country and has produced 562 NFL draft picks including 129 first-round picks. Alumni have earned 217 Pro Bowl selections.

Participating in this game will allow Crutchfield to showcase his talents to a national audience.

“I hope to show them that I’m a really versatile type receiver,” Crutchfield said. “But like I said, it’s another blessing. When I get to San Antonio, they ain’t gonna know what to expect, but I’m going to go out there and showcase my skills and do what I do best.”

Over the past two seasons, Crutchfield caught 78 passes for 2,003 yards and 30 touchdowns. The Zebras won two games his sophomore year, but he helped the school win 15 games the past two years, including a run to the state semifinals this season.

Crutchfield said he has enjoyed his time as a Zebra.

“They been good to me all four years I been here,” Crutchfield said. “I achieved a lot of goals here. They push me to strive for it and be great at what I do.”

Crutchfield is one of four players from Arkansas named to the 2024 edition of the game, joining Little Rock Christian quarterback Walker White, Cabot punter Sam Dubwig and Mills University Studies defensive lineman Charleston Collins.

Pine Bluff head coach Micheal Williams said this is a big honor for Crutchfield.

“A kid from a small city like Pine Bluff that got high crime rate, that has a high teen dropout rate, he’s one of the kids that finally made it through,” Williams said. “That’s why it means a lot to him and this community.”

Crutchfield is currently uncommitted. He had previously committed to Arkansas but decommitted on Nov. 4.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman, former head coach and newly hired offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, and wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton all attended Friday’s event. Crutchfield said it meant a lot for them to be there as it shows how much they still want him.

Williams said it had been a long time since the Razorbacks visited Pine Bluff.

“I know that they really enjoy and trust in what we’re doing now,” Williams said. “Arkansas staff probably have never been here since maybe Houston Nutt. So for them to be back down here, they’re invested in our athletes.”