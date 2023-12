R&B/soul/hip-hop performers Ashanti, Monica, Mya, Keri Hilson and Keke Wyatt will bring their “Something Sexy for the City” concert to North Little Rock, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, at Simmons Bank Arena.

Tickets, $65-$254 plus service charges, with a limit of eight tickets per household, go on sale Dec. 8. Visit Ticketmaster.com.