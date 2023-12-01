Rogers Celebrates ‘All Things Christmas’ Today With Parade and Vendor Village in Frisco Plaza

FAQ

Rogers Christmas Parade

And Christmas Village

WHAT -- "All Things Christmas" is the theme of the Rogers Christmas parade, which follows its customary route beginning at Fifth and Poplar streets. Local artists and makers be set up for the Christmas Village with 35 booths decked out in Christmas lights; Santa and the Grinch will be on hand; there will be a performance by Ballet Westside Dance Studio; and food trucks. Parade participants will compete for four trophies including the Spectacular Sparkles Award, Elfin Magic Award, Glory of Angels Award and the Knock Your Stockings Off Award.

WHEN -- Rogers Christmas Village is from 5-8 p.m. today; photos with Santa and the Grinch, 5-7 p.m.; the Rogers Christmas Parade starts at 6:30 p.m. today.

WHERE -- Frisco Plaza, Rail Yard Park and Downtown Rogers.

INFO -- destinationrogers.com/things-to-do/events/rogers-christmas-parade/

A car decorated like the Griswold familys vehicle from the movie "National Lampoons Christmas Vacation" was part of the 2019 Rogers Christmas parade. This year's parade starts at 6:30 p.m. today in downtown Rogers. (NWA Democrat-Gazette File Photo)

