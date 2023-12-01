BOYS

LAKE HAMILTON 51, BENTONVILLE WEST 44 Ty Robinson's 21 points and five rebounds were a big deal for Lake Hamilton (3-2), which held off the Wolverines. Aaron Abernathy had 17 points, and Zane Pennington ended with eight points and five assists for the Wolves.

HOT SPRINGS INVITATIONAL At Hot Springs

MAUMELLE 67, JOE T. ROBINSON 60 Jonathan Frost put in 20 points as Maumelle (3-4) slipped by the Senators. Jacob Lanier had 18 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 assists, Markalon Rochell ended with 13 points and Justin Caldwell had 10 points for the Hornets.

SEARCY BANK CLASSIC At Searcy

RUSSELLVILLE 58, CABOT 56 Braydon Hall and Jermaine Christopher had 17 points apiece for Cabot (2-5), but the Panthers lost by a bucket for the second straight game. Grant Goddard added 12 points for Cabot, which also lost to Benton by two points Tuesday.

HURRICANE CLASSIC At Jonesboro

JONESBORO 61, CEDAR RIDGE 27 Chris Stacy scored 14 points, 12 in the third quarter, as Jonesboro (4-0) pulled away. C.J. Larry had 12 points for the Golden Hurricane, who led 23-14 at halftime but outscored the Timberwolves 28-9 in that third quarter. Luke Baltz and Myreion Taylor both added eight points in the win. Caden Griffin led Cedar Ridge (6-1) with nine points.

BARTLETT, TENN. 77, OSCEOLA 34 Fourteen players scored in a demolition for Bartlett (6-0). D.J. McIntyre scored a team-high 14 points, and Christian Alston ended with 10 points for the Panthers, who led 40-22 at halftime. Arkansas State signee R'Chaun King added nine points. Richard High had 14 points and Jeriyon Long chimed in with nine points for Osceola (0-4).

FAYETTEVILLE 71, WEST MEMPHIS 43 Xavier Brown had 11 of his 18 points after halftime as Fayetteville (5-0) dominated. D.J. Hudson notched 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Jadyn Haney handed out 11 assists to go with seven points for the Bulldogs. Deangelo Craig scored 20 points for West Memphis (1-4).

GIRLS

LAMAR 58, BOONEVILLE 45 Kori Sanders scored 15 points as Lamar (5-1) won its second game in a row. Kaley Long had 10 points for the Lady Warriors. Tempi Terry and Lexi Franklin each scored 12 points, and Linley Garrett had nine points for Booneville (2-4).

RIVERCREST 60, BARTON 51 Destiny Burks finished with 15 points and Zakiyah Brownlee had 14 points in a win for Rivercrest (4-3). Jalexia Young countered with 13 points and Mykayla Banks added 10 points for the Lady Colts.

BEV STONE CLASSIC At Omaha

COTTER 54, GREEN FOREST 50 Emma Jones hit six three-pointers and finished with 21 points to push Cotter (7-6) past the Tigers. Addi Decker had 10 points and four assists for the Lady Warriors. Alivia Norris led Green Forest (3-5) with 18 points and six rebounds. McKenzie Randolph added 15 points and six rebounds.

BILL GIBBS MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT

At Benton Harmony Grove

MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 62, POYEN 14 Dessie McCarty had 17 of her game-high 22 points in the first half for Mount Vernon-Enola (15-0). Marlee Raby collected 15 points and A.J. Person scored nine for the Lady Warhawks. Kyndal Morrison's five points led Poyen (5-2).

WILLIAMS BAPTIST INVITATIONAL At Walnut Ridge

JONESBORO WESTSIDE 55, MAYNARD 46 Lanie Welch's 20-point outing led Westside (4-2). Elizabeth Hufstedler added 10 points for the Lady Warriors. Natalee Cates had 25 points to pace Maynard (9-4), which had its three-game winning streak come to an end. Chloe Green had 12 points for the Lady Tigers.

SALEM 68, MARMADUKE 48 Marleigh Sellars scored 24 points as Salem (4-2) rolled. Olivia Dockins and Alli Smith both had nine points for the Lady Greyhounds. Lexi Gibson scored 15 points and Baylie Joiner 13 for Marmaduke (6-5).

HILLCREST 51, CORNING 30 Summer Doyle ignited Hillcrest (6-5), scoring a team-high 16 points in its victory. Savannah Meisner finished with 13 points for the Lady Screamin' Eagles. Presley Martin had 14 points and Katie Karr scored nine for Corning (1-4).