STATE COLLEGE MEN

No. 25 Oklahoma 107, UAPB 86

NORMAN, Okla. -- Otega Oweh scored 20 points to lead No. 25 Oklahoma to a victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff at McCasland Field House on Thursday night.

Owen was one of five Sooners to score in double figures. Jalen Moore had 19 points and eight rebounds. Javian McCollum and John Hugley IV both scored 15. Le'Tre Darthard added 14 points.

Moore connected on a three-pointer with 11:56 left in the first half, putting Oklahoma up by 12. UAPB (4-5) didn't get any closer the rest of the way.

Kyle Milton led the Golden Lions with 24 points. Rashad Williams added 20, going 5 for 10 from three-point range.

UAPB shot 8 of 23 from three-point range after averaging 11 makes per game from beyond the arc coming in. Seven of those threes came in the second period after the Sooners built a 52-34 halftime lead.

