State police make an arrest in Charleston shooting death

One man has been charged with murder in a shooting death Thursday morning in Charleston, the Arkansas State Police announced Friday.

Donny Wayne Deer, 26, has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly shooting 43-year-old Daniel Davis inside a home in the 100 block of Church Street.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office requested the state police’s help in investigating the shooting around 1:51 a.m.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found Davis in the residence, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Davis’ body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab where cause of death will be determined.