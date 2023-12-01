BASKETBALL

Harding men win in Arkadelphia

Sam Henderson scored 19 points Thursday to lead Harding University to a 79-71 victory over Ouachita Baptist University at Vining Arena in Arkadelphia.

The Bisons (4-3, 1-0 Great American Conference) shot 50.9% from the floor, including 58.8% from the three-point line. They were outrebounded by the Tigers 38-34, but got 25 points off the bench and turned 15 OBU turnovers into 17 points. The Tigers outscored the Bisons 44-38 in the lane and scored 14 fast break points.

Brahm Harris scored 17 points for Harding and Rylie Marshall added 13. Emorie Knox scored 19 points to lead Ouachita Baptist (1-4, 0-1), Tylar Haynes poured in 16 and Reggie Martin chipped in with 14.

In other Great American Conference men's action Thursday, a three-point play from Carel Ray Jr. with 10 seconds left lifted Southern Arkansas University over Henderson State University 67-66 at the W.T. Watson Athletic Center in Magnolia. Ray finished with a game-high 20 points for SAU (3-3, 1-0), while Malek Davis led Henderson State (1-3, 0-1) with 17 points. ... Taelon Peter scored 33 points and Cassius Brooks added 16 as Arkansas Tech University (3-2, 1-0) defeated the University of Arkansas-Monticello 87-81 at Steelman Fieldhouse in Monticello. Zane Nelson scored a game-high 36 points in the loss for UAM (1-4, 0-1), while Isaac Jackson poured in 23.

SAU women win GAC opener

Addy Tremie scored a game-high 15 points for Southern Arkansas University and Qua Chambers added 10 as the Muleriders (6-0, 1-0 Great American Conference) defeated Henderson State University 61-56 at the W.T. Watson Athletic Center in Magnolia.

Southern Arkansas shot 31.8% from the floor, but went 7 of 25 (28%) from the three-point line. The Muleriders also turned 28 Henderson State turnovers into 23 points and held a 15-3 advantage in fast break points. The Reddies shot 34.9% from the floor while outrebounding the Muleriders 56-34.

Ashley Farrar, Olivia Allen and Natalie Cardenas scored 10 points each to lead Henderson State (4-3, 0-1).

In other Great American Conference women's games Thursday, Pacious McDaniel scored 13 points and Alex Hill had 13 to lead Arkansas Tech University (3-1, 1-0) to a 58-48 victory over the University of Arkansas-Monticello (4-3, 0-1) at Steelman Fieldhouse in Monticello. Bailey Harris scored a game-high 18 points in the loss for UAM. ... Aubrey Isbell scored 19 points off the bench on 7-of-11 shooting from the floor to lead Harding University (5-1, 1-0) to a 75-55 victory over Ouachita Baptist University (2-3, 0-1) at Vining Arena in Arkadelphia. Josie Williams had 15 points for Harding, which had five players with 10 or more points. Laney Mears and Grayson Fairless scored 13 points each to lead the way for OBU.

VOLLEYBALL

ASU swept by Wichita State

Arkansas State University (16-15) saw its season end Thursday with a 3-0 (25-17, 25-20, 25-19) loss to Wichita State (22-8) in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kan.

Wichita State used a 10-2 run to pull away in the first set, then led by nine points in the second set. The Red Wolves took an early 6-3 lead in the third set, but the Shockers pulled ahead 11-9. After ASU tied the set at 11-11 and 17-17, Wichita State clinched the match with a 7-2 run to win the third set.

Abby Harris and Tegan Seyring tied for the match lead with nine kills, with Seyring adding three blocks. Kaitlin Whitlock added eight kills and led all players with 17 digs, while Mia Maloney added 13 digs.

