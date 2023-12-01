Teach right living

Recently, while ordering a hamburger in a fast-food restaurant, I overheard a playful conversation about male and female differences. The individuals talking looked like high school students transitioning from childhood to adulthood. Based on the loudness of their conversation they didn't sound like quiet or reserved people. Each person clearly voiced their opinion without any regret of who heard them.

According to the young lady, most males were often unemployed and absent from child rearing. The young man felt that females avoided household duties like cleaning and cooking. It was a blow-by-blow verbal sparring match that was intended to gain joke points. Each sentence carried a powerful upper cut beginning with the phrase, "Oh yea! Well...". Although no one took score, laughter became the scoring sound-level meter. Belly laughs filled the air until exhaustion rung the bell and declared the match a draw.

After it was over, with no clear winner, I walked away thinking, "Is this how our teenagers really think? Do they believe women are lazy and men won't work?" Although, their conversation was done in fun, I had a strong suspicion that it was driven by how they really felt, experienced, or observed life.

After this moment of eavesdropping, I later read Paul's letter to Titus. The general theme was to remind Titus of his purpose in Crete.

Titus 1:5 quotes Paul as saying, "I left you in Crete [an island in the Mediterranean southeast of Greece] so you could finish doing [organize; straighten out] the things that still needed to be done and so you could appoint elders in every town [city], as I directed you."

But if you continue reading, you'll discover that Paul doesn't leave Titus wondering what this selection process looks like. Paul gives him the qualifications and duties they should have that I believe we all should model.

The standards were high in comparison to their normal Cretan way of living. Paul knew the Cretans' community relatively well. He was the one that initiated the Pastoral training before his departure to Nicopolis. And, like any good teacher, he got to know their weaknesses and needs.

It was clear to him that many Cretans refused to obey the doctrines and they often shared untruths. Paul referred to this as foolish talk, Titus 1:10-14. Even a Cretan Prophet within the community referred to the Cretan men as being lazy, only living to serve their stomachs. Sound familiar? It does to me. Just like my restaurant encounter, this was a similar belief Paul would be working hard to correct.

And now, Paul has left Titus as the authority figure to carry on with teaching and to rebuke those that oppose sound doctrine. Is he ready for the task? That seems to be the case, otherwise Paul wouldn't have left him there on his own.

Titus had to choose men who lived the kind of lives they preached. No double standards were allowed. What was taught, must be lived. Paul knew that when works and teachings are paired together, good works have the power to produce great effects.

My spiritual imagination, visualized him hanging "job wanted" signs all over Crete that said, "Wanted: Christian pastors that are God fearing, soberminded, trustworthy, not prideful, able to teach, and able to refute wrong thinking. Must attend training workshops and host meetings at their home to preach, teach, and show hospitality to others."

Titus was advocating and instructing others to practice good behaviors. He strikes me as a play-it-forward kind of a guy. What you learn, you teach. He wanted the Cretan households to reap the benefits of fruitful living that can be passed down experientially through generations.

Titus learned this healthy outlook from Paul who taught him through encouragement, discipleship, and on the job training. Paul told Titus to urge the older men to be temperate, venerable (serious), sensible, self-controlled, and sound in the faith, in the love, and in the steadfastness and patience [of Christ]. Unlike what I heard in the restaurant, this doesn't sound like a male that puts his own needs before his family. This type of man sounds committed to child rearing and being employed.

And the men were not the only ones singled out. Older women were urged to be self-controlled, engaged in sacred service giving good counsel, loving their husbands and their children. And, absolutely they must be good homemakers.

This is such an opposite view of my momentary encounter with my restaurant friends who unapologetically and boldly defended their opinions while myself and other onlookers stood by smiling. It wasn't my place to get involved, I thought. So, I became a bystander, along with everyone else, silently permitting questionable conversation to take place. Where was my boldness?

As scary as it may seem, we all have a duty to teach righteous living. It might not be at a hamburger restaurant, but the opportunity may certainly present itself at home, in our neighborhood, or even in church. Where ever, it may be, Paul encourages us to speak up with authority. "... Let no one disregard or despise you [conduct yourself and your teaching so as to command respect]," Titus 2:15. He wants us to know that our voice is important.

While we aren't called to champion every cause, whenever you are led by the Spirit respond in love and with authority.

Mothers be faithful and teach consistently. Fathers train up your son in the way that he should go. Preachers, teach your flock truthfully in the authority of God. School leaders add words of confirmation, etiquette, and manners into your curriculum. Let's all direct our children down a path of sound doctrine and right living.

Brenette Wilder, formerly of Altheimer, Ark., is a blogger at wordstoinspire105953116.wordpress.com and author of Netted Together, https://nettedtogether.org.

