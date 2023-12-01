The Southern Fried Podcast | Helping students and training civic leaders with Jennifer Cobb

On this week's episode, Rex talks public service, leadership, and civic responsibility with Jennifer Cobb, the Senior Vice President and Executive Director of City Year Little Rock.

Jennifer explains that City Year and its affiliate, AmeriCorps, provide support to students of all ages in cities across the U.S. by promoting equitable access to a host of learning opportunities. In addition, Rex and Jennifer discuss City Year's thirty year history and its origins in Boston, as well as President Bill Clinton's development of AmeriCorps, and what led Jennifer to a position at a nonprofit organization focused on public service and leadership.

[Podcast player not showing up? Click here]

Visit arkansasonline.com/podcast23 for an exclusive subscription offer available only to podcast listeners.



