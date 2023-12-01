Truce over, jets resume Gaza strikes, Israelis say





DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip -- The Israeli military said today that its fighter jets have begun striking Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, in the clearest sign yet that the war has resumed with full force after a weeklong truce.

The announcement came 30 minutes after the cease-fire expired at 7 a.m. local time today.

Airstrikes hit southern Gaza, including the community of Abassan east of the town of Khan Younis, the Interior Ministry in the Hamas-run territory said. Another strike hit a home northwest of Gaza City.

Live footage from the Gaza Strip showed black smoke billowing from the territory.

Earlier in the day, Israel accused Hamas of having violated the terms of the cease-fire, including by firing rockets toward Israel from Gaza.

The temporary truce in the Israel-Hamas war expired without immediate word from mediator Qatar on an extension.

Earlier, Hamas freed eight Israeli hostages Thursday in exchange for Israel's release of more Palestinian prisoners under a last-minute deal to extend their cease-fire in Gaza by another day. Any further renewal of the truce, then in its seventh day, could prove more daunting since Hamas is expected to set a higher price for many of the remaining hostages.

Hamas freed six of the hostages hours after releasing two Israeli women Thursday afternoon. All were handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza and were being taken to Israel to be taken to hospitals and reunited with their families, the Israeli military said.

At least 10 Israelis a day, along with other nationals, had been released during the truce, in return for Israel's release of at least 30 Palestinian prisoners. Asked why Hamas on Thursday was releasing fewer than 10 hostages, as outlined in the cease-fire agreement, the Israeli military's chief spokesperson, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, noted that 12 Israeli citizens had been released the day before, implying that the overall total had met Israeli demands.

Israel was to free 30 Palestinian prisoners later in the evening under the deal.

International pressure mounted for the truce to continue as long as possible after weeks of Israeli bombardment and a ground campaign following Hamas' deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel that triggered the war. Thousands of Palestinians in Gaza have been killed and more than three-quarters of the population of 2.3 million have been uprooted, leading to a humanitarian crisis.

International mediators had been working working to extend the cease-fire. The talks, however, appeared to grow tougher, with Hamas having already freed most of the women and children it kidnapped on Oct. 7. The militants were expected to make greater demands in return for freeing scores of civilian men and soldiers. Roughly 140 hostages are believed to remain in Hamas captivity.

PROTECT CIVILIANS, U.S. URGES

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday stepped up calls for Israel to comply with international law and spare civilians as it wages its war against Hamas in Gaza.

On his third trip to the Middle East since the war began on Oct. 7, Blinken said the U.S. remains committed to supporting Israel's right to self-defense. But he also said it is imperative that Israel protect civilians if it starts major military operations in southern Gaza.

His message aligns with the Biden administration's shifting rhetoric on the war, which began as a full-throated embrace of Israel's response to the Hamas attacks but gradually tempered as the number of Palestinian civilian casualties began to rise dramatically. The death toll and scale of destruction have prompted widespread international criticism, including from members of President Joe Biden's Democratic Party.

Blinken assured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he could count on U.S. support.

But he added that such support requires Israel's "compliance with international humanitarian law," and he "urged Israel to take every possible measure to avoid civilian harm."

To prevent a further major increase in civilian casualties, Blinken said he "made clear the imperative before any operations go forward in southern Gaza there'll be a clear plan in place that puts a premium on protecting civilians, as well as sustaining and building on humanitarian assistance getting to Gaza."

He told reporters the Israeli government had "agreed to that approach" but declined to offer specifics on how Israel would follow through. However, he suggested that Netanyahu and others understood the imperative that "the massive levels of civilian life and displacement scale we saw in the north not be repeated in the south."

Most of Gaza's population is now crammed into the south with no exit, raising questions over how an Israeli offensive there can avoid heavy civilian casualties.

Thursday morning, Palestinian gunmen opened fire on people waiting for buses along a main highway entering Jerusalem, killing at least three people and wounding several others, according to Israeli police.

The two attackers, brothers from a neighborhood in annexed east Jerusalem, were killed. After the attack, six other members of the family were detained, and the government ordered their house be demolished. Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack, casting it as retaliation for the killing of women and children in Gaza and the occupied West Bank and other Israeli "crimes."

The attack did not appear to threaten the truce in Gaza. On Wednesday, Israeli troops killed two Palestinian boys during a raid in Jenin, according to Palestinian health officials.

TENSE HOSTAGE TALKS

Netanyahu is under intense pressure from families of the hostages to bring them home. But his far-right governing partners are also pushing him to continue the war until Hamas is destroyed, and could abandon his coalition if he is seen as making too many concessions.

The initial truce, which began Nov. 24 and was extended twice, called for the release of women and children. Israeli officials said before Thursday's hostage releases that Gaza militants still hold around 30 women and children.

The two women released earlier on Thursday -- who are 21 and 40 years old -- have returned to Israel. Hamas said it handed them over to the Red Cross in Gaza City, suggesting they may have been held in northern Gaza, where Israeli troops have controlled much of the area for weeks and have been searching for hostages.

It's not clear how many of the remaining women hostages might be soldiers. For soldiers and the civilian men still in captivity, Hamas is expected to demand the release of high-profile Palestinians convicted of deadly attacks, something Israel has strongly resisted in the past.

Israel says around 125 men are still held hostage, including several dozen soldiers.

The 30 Palestinians due to be released by Israel on Thursday included 22 teenagers and eight Israeli Palestinian women who were arrested since the war started, most of them over pro-Palestinian social media posts, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club, which advocates for prisoners. Israeli authorities have carried out a crackdown on such posts, arresting more than 270 Palestinian citizens on allegations of inciting violence, according to rights groups.

The 210 Palestinians released under the cease-fire were mostly teenagers accused of throwing stones and firebombs during confrontations with Israeli forces. Several of the freed women were convicted by military courts of attempting to attack soldiers, some of them after being found carrying scissors or knives near security positions.

With Thursday's releases, a total of 83 Israelis, including dual nationals, were freed during the truce, most of whom appear physically well but shaken. Another 24 hostages -- 23 Thais and one Filipino -- have also been released, including several men.

Before the cease-fire, Hamas released four hostages, and the Israeli army rescued one. Two others were found dead in Gaza. On Thursday, the military confirmed the death of Ofir Tzarfati, who was believed to be among the hostages, without providing any further details. The 27-year-old attended a music festival where at least 360 people were killed and several others were kidnapped on Oct. 7.

Palestinians in Gaza have been calling for a permanent end to the war, saying the temporary truces don't resolve the humanitarian catastrophe in the territory. Over 1.8 million people have fled their homes, with more than 1 million sheltering in U.N. schools and struggling to find basic items including cooking gas and flour.

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Lee, Josef Federman, Najib Jobain and Kareem Chehayeb of The Associated Press.

An Israeli police officer aims his firearm at the body of a gunman involved in a shooting attack in Jerusalem, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. Two gunman opened fire on a crowded bus station at the entrance of Jerusalem, killing people and wounding others, according to Jerusalem police. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)



An Israeli Air Force helicopter carrying an Israeli hostage released by Hamas lands at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. A temporary cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war has been extended another day, according to mediator Qatar. The announcement Thursday morning came minutes before the cease-fire was set to expire. Hamas freed two Israeli hostages Thursday afternoon and they were brought back into Israel, with more expected to follow, the Israeli military said. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)



Israeli police officer aims his pistol as rescue workers search the shooting attack site in Jerusalem , Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. Police said gunmen opened fire Thursday on people waiting for buses and rides where a main highway enters Jerusalem from Tel Aviv. Six people were wounded, three of them seriously, in the morning rush hour attack. Two attackers were killed, police said.. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)



Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi, center, is supported by her mother after she was released from prison by Israel, in the West Bank town of Ramallah, early Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. International mediators on Wednesday worked to extend the truce in Gaza, encouraging Hamas militants to keep freeing hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners and further relief from Israel's air and ground offensive. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)



Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men gather around the body of Rabbi Elimelech Wasserman during his funeral in Jerusalem, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. Wasserman and at least two other people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting attack in Jerusalem carried out by a pair of Palestinian gunmen that the Hamas militant group claimed as members. Police said the two attackers from east Jerusalem were killed. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)



Palestinians line up for food in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, during a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)



Palestinians walk by destroyed buildings in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, during a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)



Mia Schem, 21, who was released after 55 days in Hamas captivity in Gaza, is seen in a convoy near Ofakim, Israel, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)



Palestinians visit their houses destroyed in the Israeli bombings in Al-Zahra, on the outskirts of Gaza City, on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. during the temporary ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)







Former Israeli hostage Raz Ben-Ami reunites with her daughters Julie, Ella and Natali on Thursday at Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv, Israel, after being released by Hamas on Wednesday. (AP/GPO)









