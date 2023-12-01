UA coaches hit the road to see commitments, other prospects

Arkansas football coaches are expected to hit the road today, the first day of the December contact period, to see Razorback commitments and other prospects.

Coaches can be on the road visiting schools and homes of recruits during the contact period that runs until Dec. 16.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is expected to visit Little Rock Parkview to see 2025 safety target Omarion Robinson and 2026 linebacker Jakore Smith today.

Pittman and offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino are expected to see 2025 quarterback pledge Grayson Wilson at Central Arkansas Christian.

Defensive line coach Deke Adams will join Pittman for an in-home visit with Mills defensive lineman and commitment Charleston Collins tonight.

Pittman and Petrino, along with receivers coach Kenny Guiton, are expected to do an in-home visit with former commitment and Pine Bluff receiver Courtney Crutchfield late this afternoon.

Running backs coach Jimmy Smith is expected to visit running back pledge Jadan Baugh of Decatur (Ga.) Columbia at school today.

It’s believed defensive coordinator Travis Williams will make an in-home visit with linebacker pledge Justin Logan of Marietta (Ga.) Kell and his family today.

Pittman and Petrino are expected to do an in-home with running back commitment Braylen Russell of Benton on Saturday. He and his family plan to have a fish fry while also serving ribs for the coaches.

Arkansas athlete commitment Juju Pope of Batesville (Miss.) South Panola is excepted to host co-defensive coordinator Woodson and possibly Pittman for an in-home visit Saturday.

Guiton is expected to attend the Class 7A state championship game between Bentonville and Fayetteville on Saturday. Tigers receiver CJ Brown is an Arkansas pledge.

Pittman is expected to make an in-home visit with offensive line commitment Kobe Branham of Fort Smith Southside on Sunday.

Pittman and Williams are expected to do an in-home visit with Harding Academy and linebacker commitment Wyatt Simmons this weekend.

Pittman and defensive back coach Deron Wilson are expected to see defensive back pledge Ahkhari Johnson of Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove on Monday.

Defensive back pledge Tevis Metcalf of Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville expects to host Arkansas for an in-home visit next Wednesday.

Receiver pledge Ashton Bethel-Roman of Missouri City (Texas) Ridge Point expects to host Pittman, Guiton and possibly Petrino for an in-home visit on Tuesday.