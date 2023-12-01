UAPB women’s advance box

UAPB women vs. Arkansas Baptist

WHEN 11 a.m.

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS Arkansas Baptist 1-6, UAPB 1-6

SERIES UAPB leads 1-0

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3 Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas Baptist

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Bobbie Hill, 5-9, So.3.63.2

G Keimora Banks, 5-5, Jr.10.41.8

G Celebria Peacock, 5-9, Jr.9.41.4

F Anna Kassim, 5-10, Jr.8.24.2

C Jessica Neresteit, 6-1, Jr.10.47.2

COACH Marlow Rockwell (13-29 in third season at Arkansas Baptist)

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Zaay Green, 6-2, Sr.19.76.7

G Coriah Beck, 5-11, Sr.8.93.0

G Kalia Walker, 5-5, Sr.4.71.9

G Jelissa Reese, 5-9, Sr.8.64.3

C Maya Peat, 6-6, Sr.8.15.1

COACH Dawn Thornton (38-77 in fifth season at UAPB, 86-147 in ninth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ABCUAPB

52.8Points for75.7

68.6Points against80.9

-2.2Rebound margin-6.3

-0.5Turnover margin2.7

38.4FG pct.42.3

29.83-pt pct.30.2

60.2FT pct.66.1

CHALK TALK UAPB's Zaay Green is the Southwestern Athletic Conference's reigning Player of the Week after averaging 17.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists over a three-game stretch. ... In the teams' previous meeting, UAPB scored 37 first-quarter points in posting a 96-27 victory on Nov. 29, 2021, in Pine Bluff. ... Hill had 10 points and Banks finished with nine points in Arkansas Baptist's 82-41 loss to Northwestern (La.) State in its last game on Saturday. The Lady Buffaloes turned the ball over 30 times in the loss.

-- Erick Taylor