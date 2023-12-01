Bauxite's Wimberly re-opens recruiting

Bauxite junior safety Marcus Wimberly has re-opened his recruitment after being committed to Arkansas since July.

Wimberly, 6-1 and 183 pounds, had other offers from Michigan, Memphis, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Sam Houston State and Tennessee-Martin before pledging to the Razorbacks.

He announced Friday morning his decision in a post to his social media account.

"I want to thank the coaches and staff at the University of Arkansas for believing in my abilities and blessing me with the opportunity to play at the next level. It truly is a blessing," he wrote. "After very difficult conversations, I have decided that it is best to re-open my recruitment and de-commit from Arkansas. I feel like I made a decision on somewhere to call home too quick and didn't take the time needed in this process.

"It wasn't easy to make this decision. I just want to be 110% sure I make the right decision for the next 4-5 years. Arkansas will remain at the top choices of my list."

He recently visited Michigan for the football game against Ohio State. On3.com rates him a 3-star recruit and the No. 42 safety in the nation in his class.

Arkansas now has three pledges for the 2025 class with quarterback Grayson Wilson, running back Jamarion Parker and kicker Evan Noel.