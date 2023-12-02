ASU women at Mo.-Kansas City
WHEN 2 p.m. Central
WHERE Swinney Center, Kansas City, Mo.
RECORDS Arkansas State 3-2; Mo.- Kansas City 2-5
SERIES ASU leads 6-4
TV None
RADIO EAB Red Wolves Sports Network
STREAMING None
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Arkansas State
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Izzy Higginbottom, 5-7, Jr.23.24.6
G Crislyn Rose, 5-8, Fr.5.31.7
G Lauryn Pendleton, 5-9, Jr.11.42.6
F Anna Griffin, 6-1, Jr.7.46.2
F Melodie Kapinga, 6-3, Sr.4.64.2
COACH Destinee Rogers (24-31 in third season at ASU and overall)
Missouri-Kansas City
POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG
G Emani Bennett, 5-11, Fr.7.63.1
G Nariyah Simmons, 5-5, Jr.12.64.3
G Lisa Thomas, 5-5, Jr.7.02.0
G Zaire Harrell, 5-8, So.2.82.0
F Jocelyn Ewell, 6-2, Sr.2.02.3
COACH Dionnah Jackson-Durrett (11-28 in second season at UMKC and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
ASUUMKC
72.8Points for64.1
55.8Points against66.6
+4.4Rebound margin+1.6
-7.2Turnover margin-0.3
41.2FG pct.39.0
31.43-pt pct.29.3
84.3FT pct.65.7
CHALK TALK Today's game will be the final nonconference road game of the season for ASU. ... Izzy Higginbottom has scored 20 or more points in four of the five games the Red Wolves have played this season.
-- Mike Harley