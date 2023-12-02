Averting illnesses over holidays a priority

As families and friends gather to celebrate the holidays, it's important to protect against covid-19 and the flu by getting updated booster shots for both illnesses. For older adults and infants, RSV also poses a dangerous health risk.

"There are three important things we can do to help keep ourselves and our families safe during holiday gatherings," said Bryan Mader, extension health specialist and assistant professor for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

"First, encourage friends and family who you will be seeing around the holidays to get their flu shots and their updated covid-19 booster if they have not done so already. While we have seen a reduction in covid-19 cases over the last several months, we are seeing an uptick in the number of flu cases and other respiratory diseases like RSV, which makes the flu and covid-19 vaccines all that much more important," Mader said.

Mader said that second, if one is not fully vaccinated, has a weakened immune system or plans to be around friends or family members who have weakened immune systems, he or she should consider wearing a mask when not eating, or holding gatherings outdoors to reduce close contact with others.

"Third, and probably the easiest, wash your hands regularly," Mader said. "We all became professional hand-washers during covid-19, and continuing this practice can help defend against flu, covid-19 and other respiratory illnesses."

As difficult as it might be to miss getting together with family and friends, Mader said "if you are sick, you should stay home and plan to make alternative arrangements, such as virtual gatherings or rescheduling in-person holiday events until recovered."

PROTECTING AGAINST RSV

Mader said RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia and can be dangerous for infants and older adults.

"On June 29, 2023, the Centers for Disease Control recommended two new RSV vaccines for adults aged 60 and up," Mader said. "The single-dose vaccines -- one developed by Pfizer called Abrysvo, and the other developed by GSK called Arexvy -- were determined to be equally effective by the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. The vaccines are currently available to the public and can be given by your doctor or pharmacist."

In August, the CDC approved and recommended the use of Beyfortus, also known as nirsevimab, which is a new monoclonal antibody treatment for infants and toddlers to protect against severe illness caused by RSV.

"Monoclonal antibodies are proteins that mimic the antibodies our bodies naturally produce," Mader said. "While there is not currently an approved pediatric vaccine, monoclonal antibody treatments -- such as Beyfortus -- can provide an extra layer of defense that helps fight RSV infections and protect infants' lungs. The treatment has been shown to reduce the risk of both hospitalizations and health care visits for RSV in infants by about 80%."

Mader said Beyfortus has begun its rollout to pharmacies nationwide, although insurance acceptance still varies. One dose of Beyfortus can protect infants for five months, the length of an average RSV season.

A dose of Beyfortus is recommended for:

All infants younger than eight months in their first RSV season.

Children between the ages of eight months and 19 months who are at increased risk of severe RSV disease, such as severely immunocompromised children, in their second RSV season.

Once the vaccines are available, adults ages 60 and up will be eligible to receive an RSV vaccine after consulting with their health care provider. The RSV vaccine is given as a single dose, and there is no maximum age for getting the vaccine.

"Adults who are 60 years and older should talk with their health care provider about whether RSV vaccination is right for them," Mader said. "Your health care provider might recommend RSV vaccination, especially if you have a weakened immune system from illness, such as leukemia or HIV infection, or from medications, such as treatment for cancer or organ transplant, as well as if you have chronic medical conditions or live in a nursing home.

"If any of those apply to you, you might be at higher risk of severe RSV disease, and an RSV vaccine could help prevent serious illness," Mader said. "Even if you had RSV infection in the past, RSV vaccination can help prevent future respiratory disease from RSV. Generally, if you have a moderate or severe illness, you should wait until you recover before getting an RSV vaccine. But if you have a minor illness, such as a cold, you can get an RSV vaccine."

GET BOOSTED FOR COVID-19 AND FLU

From around September to March -- though the season can be longer in certain parts of the country -- is typically the window for flu season, Mader said.

"As the weather cools down and people are spending more and more time indoors, including at larger holiday gatherings, flu is certainly one of the most common health concerns," he said. "Flu viruses are constantly changing, so flu vaccines may be updated from one season to the next. This is to protect against the viruses that research suggests will be common during the upcoming flu season."

Mader said everyone ages 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine every year. For those at higher risk of developing serious flu complications, the vaccination is especially important. These groups include:

Adults 65 and older;

mAdults with certain chronic health conditions, such as asthma, heart disease, diabetes and chronic kidney disease;

Those who are pregnant;

Children younger than five years, but especially those younger than age 2.

Mader said it is recommended, and safe, to get the flu shot and the covid-19 booster shot at the same time.

While the covid-19 burden is lower than at previous points in the pandemic, Mader said the number of hospitalizations and deaths remains high. Older adults and people with weakened immune systems are at the highest risk for severe illness, but children and adults with no underlying medical conditions can still experience severe illness because of covid-19.

"Last fall and winter virus season, people who received the 2022-23 covid-19 vaccine had greater protection against severe illness and hospitalization than those who did not receive that vaccine," Mader said. "We are still at risk of covid-19 because the virus continues to change, and new variants emerge. Additionally, protection from covid-19 vaccines and infection declines over time. An updated covid-19 vaccine provides enhanced protection against the variants currently responsible for most hospitalizations in the United States."

In September, the CDC recommended a covid-19 vaccine updated for 2023-24 for everyone 6 months and older to protect against serious illness.

"The main reason to get vaccinated against covid-19 is to protect yourself against severe illness, hospitalization and even death," Mader said. "Covid-19 vaccines also reduce the chance of having long covid. The updated covid-19 vaccines are similar to earlier covid-19 vaccines that were safely administered to hundreds of millions of Americans during the pandemic."

