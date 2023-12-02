Cancer center gets $5,000 grant from Union Pacific

The Jefferson Regional Jones-Dunklin Cancer Center received a $5,000 grant from the Union Pacific Railroad Community Ties Giving Program.

“We are extremely grateful to Union Pacific for this generous gift,” said Brian Thomas, president and chief executive officer of Jefferson Regional Medical Center. “Our cancer center provides high-quality, compassionate care, and this grant will allow us to provide education and more screenings which lead to early detection and better outcomes.” Union Pacific’s Community Ties Giving Program provides small and medium-sized grants that align with the railroad’s priority cause areas in safety, workforce development and community spaces, according to a news release.

“Union Pacific proudly supports organizations that improve the quality of life where our employees live and work,” said Scott Moore, senior vice president of corporate relations, chief administrative officer and Union Pacific Foundation president. “Investing in high-quality, nonprofit programs puts our communities in a position for future growth and prosperity.”



